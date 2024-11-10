Tulsa King season 2 episode 9 recap: Dwight’s real enemy

Tulsa King season 2 episode 9 reveals that Jimmy (Glen Gould) didn’t survive the shooting, so Dwight (Sylvester Stallone), Mitch (Garrett Hedlund), Tyson (Jay Will), Bodhi (Martin Starr) and the rest of the crew attend Jimmy’s funeral

Bodhi blames himself for Jimmy’s death, but Mitch, Tyson, and Dwight calm him down. But Bodhi wants vengeance against Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo). He’s not alone, Jimmy’s friend Med Hat (Gregory Zaragoza), who was running the wind farm for Dwight, says he and Jimmy’s friends want vengeance too, so they’re willing to help Dwight in any way as he continues to go to war.

Meanwhile, Manny (Max Casella) is driving to the Mexican border. But as he gets closer, he turns around, and drives back towards Tulsa. Why is Manny returning? Will Bodhi become a stone-cold killer? Here’s what happens in Tulsa King season 2 episode 9, “Triad.”

Chickie’s way back in

Vince (Vincent Piazza) tells Chickie (Domenick Lombardozzi) there’s a way back into the fold for him. He needs to go out west and convince Dwight to come back to New York. Chickie thinks they should just get rid of Dwight instead. Vince can’t tell Chickie what to do, but while Dwight runs Tulsa, they have no control in the city.

Chickie tries to book a flight to Tulsa, but he’s on the no-fly list after previously being arrested at LaGuardia airport. Chickie takes a train out west to Tulsa.

Getting the house in order

Tyson visits a convalescing Mark (Michael Beach), who wants him to reconnect with his mother, Angie (Juliette Jeffers). He asks the pair to get past their issues, saying that losing his family would be worse than death. Tyson and Angie hug.

Goodie (Chris Caldovino) tells Dwight that Manny took over half a million dollars from them. Mitch is worried Manny might have flipped to the FBI, too. If he has, they’re all in trouble. Still, Dwight insists they’re going to kill Bill. Bill, meanwhile, wants to keep low and try to figure out a deal with Dwight, as he now knows that Jackie Ming (Rich Ting) was responsible for their dispute.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dwight tells Joanne (Annabella Sciorra) that she should go back to New York. But she refuses. Dwight blames himself and his past decisions for getting his family and friends into this predicament.

Margaret’s secret connection

Bill tells Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough) to fix the problem with Jackie himself. When Bill tells Cal that he’s struggling to get in contact with Dwight, Cal notes he might have a way.

Cal drives to Margaret’s (Dana Delany) ranch. He tells her Jackie is dangerous. He’s dealing heroin, arms and is involved in human trafficking. It becomes clear that Margaret’s business association with Cal is much deeper than we know about. Cal says that since Jackie has taken everything from him, she can get her ranch next. But she has to convince Dwight to sit down and hear them all out. Otherwise, they’re all dead.

Margaret meets Dwight at the casino. She explains that a year ago she had a problem with her ex, who did some creative accounting and tried to buy her out of her ranch. She needed a lot of money fast. Since she’d known Cal a long time, he bailed her out and took 49% ownership of the ranch. Cal came onboard with his partner, Jackie.

Margaret asks Dwight to sit-down with Cal and Bill. Though he thinks they’re well past talking, she’s able to convince him to do so.

When they sit down, Dwight says he’s just there to listen. As Dwight and Bill start to argue over their dead crew members, Cal tells them to shut up. They all now have a common enemy. Cal tells Dwight it was Jackie who tried to kill Tyson and injured Mark. Bill says that while they fight amongst each other, Jackie is going to take over Tulsa. They all need to work together to stop him. Dwight needs to think about what to do. Cal tells him to think fast.

Manny’s risky plan

Manny visits Jackie, telling him that Dwight and Cal are coming for him. Manny needs Jackie to kill Dwight so he can survive and spend the money he stole. Manny tells Jackie that Dwight is at his most vulnerable when he’s at Margaret’s ranch. Manny promises to help Jackie get inside the ranch and kill Dwight.

Manny leads Jackie and his gang onto Margaret’s ranch in the middle of the night. But as they get closer, an out of breath Manny takes a knee. Suddenly the lights come on.

Jackie and his team are attacked and killed. Only Jackie survives. Mitch and Bigfoot (Cash Flo) drag him away. This was the plan by Dwight and Bill. Bill insists they still have business to discuss, but Dwight says it’ll wait until tomorrow. Bill departs, but they’re clearly on much better terms.

In a flashback, it’s revealed that Manny came to Dwight’s house and returned the money to him. He then pleaded for Dwight to kill him, calling himself a loser who’s ruined his entire life. Dwight tells Manny that unless he has committed murder, it’s never too late.

Back at the ranch, after helping them defeat Jackie and his gang, Dwight tells Manny they’re now all square.

Jackie’s done

Dwight confronts a tied up Jackie. Dwight hands Tyson a tomahawk from Med Hat and wants him to be the one to kill Jackie. He does, then Bigfoot buries Jackie at the ranch.

Dwight returns to his mansion, where Margaret is in his bed. Dwight tells Margaret there was no damage to the ranch and their plan worked. He goes for a shower, before promising to return to bed.

New episodes of Tulsa King premiere Sundays exclusively on Paramount Plus in the US; Mondays on Paramount Plus in the UK.