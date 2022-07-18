Samaritan: release date, plot, cast and everything we know

Samaritan is a gritty superhero drama that follows Sam Cleary (Javon Walton), a young boy who thinks that a once powerful superhero, Stanley Kominski aka The Samaritan (Sylvester Stallone), has actually been in hiding in plain sight the whole time despite many believing that he went missing for two decades.

This won't be Sylvester Stallone's first superhero gig has he has already been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and the DC Extended Universe as King Shark in The Suicide Squad.

Apparently, the film is a dark, new take on superhero movies with the story being previously adapted into the Mythos Comics graphic novels by Schut, Marc Olivent, and Renzo Podesta, so it looks like this will be strikingly different to Sylvester's previous superhero projects.

When the director, Julius Avery, discussed the film last year with Total Film (opens in new tab), he said: "We're going to see Sly do things he hasn't done in a long time, and in a really inventive way. He's 73 years old! I'm amazed by how much he actually does. I'm telling you, most guys in their twenties wouldn't be able to do what Sly does in this movie."

Here's everything we know about Samaritan...

When will Samaritan be released?

Samaritan is due to be released in theatres on Friday, August 26 after being postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

What is the plot of Samaritan?

Samaritan focuses on Sam Cleary, a young boy who believes that the legendary superhero, Stanley Kominski, is living amongst ordinary people, despite most of society thinking that he went missing after a battle twenty years earlier.

However, the eager Sam is determined to not lose hope for the city's hero just yet, particularly when he runs into a man who looks exactly like the ex hero.



Who is in the cast of Samaritan?

Samaritan is fronted by a star-studded cast, with multi-award winning Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone taking up the role of superhero Stanley Kominski.

Starring alongside him as the wide-eyed Sam Cleary is Euphoria star Javon Walton, who recently appeared in the hit Netflix series The Umbrella Academy season 3.

Joining the famed actors are Natacha Karam (The Brave) as SIL, Moises Arias (Hannah Montana) as Percy Smith, Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black) as Isabelle, Martin Starr (Freaks and Geeks) as Arthur, Pilou Asbæk (Borgen) as Edwin. Also adding to the ensemble is Michael Aaron Milligan (Outer Banks) and Jared Odrick (Ballers).

Javon Walton played fan-favorite Ashtray in Euphoria. (Image credit: Eddy Chen/HBO)

Is there a trailer?

There's currently no trailer out for Samaritan but we will update this guide as soon as one has been released.