‘Euphoria’ star reveals a different character was meant to die in finale

'Euphoria' star Javon Walton has spoken out on who was supposed to die in the finale.

*Spoilers below for Euphoria season 2*

Euphoria favorite Javon Walton, who plays Ashtray in the hit teen drama, has confessed that his character was not meant to be killed off in the finale and that it was actually supposed to be someone else.

The finale saw the fearless and violent 15-year-old get into a shootout with the SWAT team after brutally killing Custer (Tyler Chase) and refusing to surrender. His adopted brother Fezco (Angus Cloud) was desperate to take the fall for him, but Ashtray adamantly stood his ground.

The showdown ultimately led to Ashtray’s death, as he was shot off-screen and we heard his body hit the floor. However, Javon has revealed that a last-minute storyline change meant that his character got shot, instead of the original character it was supposed to be.

In an interview with Variety he said: “Ashtray wasn’t supposed to get shot. That was another thing. He wasn’t supposed to get shot! It was Fez that was supposed to get shot at first, which is crazy. And then, like a day before, they changed the storyline to me getting shot.”

Ashtray's brother Fez was supposed to get shot. (Image credit: Eddy Chen/HBO)

Javon also commented on the fact that he did originally have dialogue in the script, but Ashtray ended up not speaking in the final version of the episode.

“But there’s been a few times like that, where Ashtray was supposed to have certain dialogue and Sam just decided to cut it because he likes [that with] Ashtray, there’s a lot of mystery behind him,” he explained.

Talking about Fez and Ashtray’s relationship in the finale, the boxer revealed: He really just wanted to protect me, and he wanted to die for me. It’s either you go to jail or you die at that point, when SWAT teams are blazing bullets through the whole place; there’s not much you can do. And he really just wanted to protect me, like how I wanted to protect him.”

US viewers can stream previous episodes of Euphoria on HBO Max.

UK viewers can watch previous episodes of Euphoria on Sky Go and with a NOW Entertainment Membership.

Here's how to stream Euphoria season 2 online from anywhere.