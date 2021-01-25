'Freaks and Geeks' is now streaming on Hulu with its original soundtrack intact

The short-lived sitcom Freaks and Geeks is now available to stream on Hulu. It took years after the show was abruptly canceled in 2000 to make it available on DVD in 2004. Major music hits used in the show's soundtrack made it extremely difficult and expensive to make the series available. Now Paul Feig and Judd Apatow’s teen dramedy is available on Hulu with its original soundtrack.

Those who watch shows from show creators like Shonda Rhimes should know how important music can be to a series. There are moments in Scandal made more impactful because of the songs selected. Even in her most recently produced Netflix show, Bridgerton, the music cues are essential to the show. The same goes for Freaks and Geeks. There are certain scenes in the show that wouldn’t work the same without its original soundtrack. Sometimes the music is a cast member all on its own. It would be weird to watch any series if one of the main characters was scrubbed out or altered somehow. In the case of Freaks and Geeks, the same can be said about the series soundtrack.

Although the show was only around for a season, its impact is notable, and why it remains a cult classic two decades after the first airing. Some of the cast members have been giving us content for years, most notably Seth Rogen. Now that the teen comedy is now available to stream in all its unedited glory, its cult classic status should remain strong. A new generation of viewers will now have a chance to experience as the creators intended, which is vital to the series and new viewers. There is a reason people still talk about Freaks and Geeks two decades later, and now there is an opportunity for new and old viewers to experience what made this show so popular years later, even after it was canceled.