Netflix orders Season 2 of 'Bridgerton'

Bridgerton fans can rejoice as it is no surprise that Netflix has ordered another season of the first scripted series produced by Shonda Rhimes under her massive Netflix deal. The streaming service revealed the news on Thursday.

Based on Julia Quinn’s romance novel of the same name, the series premiered back on December 25th, 2020. The first season of Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, as she makes her debut onto Regency London's competitive marriage market. According to Netflix, over 63-million households tuned in to follow Daphne’s journey to happily-ever-after with the fine as wine Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). Their love affair kept more than a few things wet, and that doesn’t stop at the ink dripping from Lady Whistledown’s quill.

The second season will focus on the love life of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), as he becomes engaged to Edwina Sheffield. Of course, things will not go smoothly because he clashes with her stubborn older sister, Kate Sheffield, but then she becomes his love interest.

So, if you are loving petticoats, petty folks, balls, and drama with a pinky out, it’s safe to say there will be more of all of this. It should also be safe to assume this means there will be another healthy serving of steaming scenes to cross those legs involuntarily or break out the makeshift Victorian fan. Fans should get those playlists ready while they’re at it, to add songs you never knew you needed to hear played by a string quartet. Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers will continue to be a tea best served anytime.

According to Netflix, the second season of Bridgerton goes into production this spring.