Netflix says 63 million households have watched 'Bridgerton' so far

Some 63 million households have watched at least a few minutes of the hit series Bridgerton in its first four weeks, Netflix tweeted today.

That's not a surprising number given that Bridgerton features a bunch of really attractive people being various degrees of awful toward one another, it's got some decent sex scenes, a hot soundtrack full of contemporary songs done in the baroque style and that you're considered to have "watched" a Netflix show if you purposefully watched at least 2 minutes of it.

So, yes, that definitely gooses the numbers just a bit, but it's still impressive.

Bridgerton is a series from Shonda Rhimes (the force behind Grey's Anatomy, Private Practice, and Scandal) for Netflix that explores British high society in the 1800s as young women seek men to court them for marriage. Some are more particular than others, and some of the men are doing their best to avoid getting tied down. Meanwhile, the series is narrated by the pseudonymous author of a gossip sheet, who keeps everyone informed while also making sure things stay stirred up.

Here's the official line from Netflix:

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.

The series is inspired by the bestselling novels from Julia Quinn.

Netflix also noted that some 44 million households have seen Robert Rodriguez's We Can Be Heroes.