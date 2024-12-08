Is there going to be a Lioness season 3?

Lioness season 2 has come to an end, but will there be another mission for Zoe Saldana’s Joe and her team to take on in Lioness season 3? That’s the question likely on a lot of fans’ minds after watching the action-packed season finale on Paramount Plus.

The streamer is home to a plethora of Taylor Sheridan original series, of which Lioness is one. The others include Tulsa King (a decision of season 3 is currently being waited on for that show), 1923 (season 2 set to premiere in 2025), Landman (still releasing new episodes as of publication), Mayor of Kingstown (season 4 status unclear), 1883 (done after one season) and Lawmen: Bass Reeves (future also undetermined).

The premiere episode for Lioness season 2 earned 12.4 million views across multiple platforms over the first few weeks of its premiere, per reports. With those numbers in mind, has Paramount Plus made a decision about Lioness season 3, and if so what is it? Let us fill you in on what we know. (FYI, we’re going to discuss some SPOILERS about Lioness season 2).

Status of Lioness season 3

As of publication, Paramount Plus has not made any call on whether or not there is going to be a Lioness season 3. It hasn’t been renewed, it hasn’t been cancelled. Like some of the other Taylor Sheridan shows we mentioned above, its future is still being decided.

For whatever reason, this appears to be par for the course with many of Sheridan’s shows. Outside of 1923, which was renewed prior to its inaugural season’s finale, Paramount Plus has typically given themselves some time to make a decision on Sheridan’s original programming. In fact, an official decision on Lioness season 2 was only announced publicly in May 2024, six months before the new season premiered and eight months following the end of Lioness season 1. So history tells us it could be a little bit before we get an answer on Lioness season 3.

Does it make sense for there to be a third season of Lioness? As we detail in our Lioness season 2 ending explained piece, the season-long mission of Joe’s team to strike back against the cartels and foreign nations (China and Iran) for attacking the US’s open borders is successful (though it certainly took a lot out of Joe and her team). It ends with Joe and Neal (Dave Annable) reconciling upon Joe’s return home, which if needed could be a nice end to the series.

However, should things continue there is potential for storylines to continue. Joe is still searching for her way out of the program so she can have a more normal life with her family; can she continue to prepare Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) for her role? Speaking of Cruz, what about her relationship with Josephina (Genesis Rodriguez)?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then there is the situation with Pablo Carrillo (Demian Castro), who Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman) and Byron (Michael Kelly) installed as the new leader of the cartel with the understanding that he would work with the CIA. How will that play out? An upcoming presidential election was also teased throughout the season, could Sheridan choose to switch things up and have a new administration come in to see how Joe and the CIA react to that? If that guess proves correct, would that mean the end of Morgan Freeman on the show? Or, could they do what they did with Lioness season 2 and basically just start from scratch with a completely new mission with little to no ties to this most recent season's plot?

There are certainly plenty of options with where Sheridan and Paramount Plus could take the story should they choose to renew Lioness season 3. But for now, we’ll just have to wait and see if they are going to kick the can on any of them.

Do you want to see a Lioness season 3? Let us know in the comments below.

You can stream all episodes of Lioness right now exclusively on Paramount Plus.