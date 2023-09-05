The Bikeriders: release date, reviews, cast and everything we know about the Austin Butler movie

Jeff Nichols is one of the more underrated directors working right now, but he has a chance to grow his audience with his new 2023 movie, The Bikeriders, which features a star-studded cast including Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, Tom Hardy and more in what is expected to be an awards contender at the end of the year.

The Bikeriders premiered at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival, where it garnered its first bit of buzz. We've got everything you need to know about that and the movie in general, including release date, cast and plot, all in one place right here. So read on for all the key information on The Bikeriders.

Riding exclusively into movie theaters before the end of the year, The Bikeriders has a US release date of December 1. There's no indication that this will be a limited release, so expect it to be available in most US markets.

There is not a confirmed UK release date for the movie, though it is slated to premiere at the BFI London Film Festival in October.

The Bikeriders plot

The Bikeriders is a different kind of adaptation. Rather than taking its story from a novel, the movie is based on a book of photography by Danny Lyon that features interviews with members of the Chicago Outlaws Motorcycle Club.

An official synopsis for the movie has not been released, but the movie tells a fictional story inspired by Lyon’s book about the rise of a Midwestern motorcycle club. Nichols wrote the script.

The Bikeriders cast

The motorcycle club at the center of The Bikeriders features one heck of a membership, as a number of top-tier stars appear in the movie. It is all led by the trio of Austin Butler, coming off his Oscar nomination for Best Actor in Elvis, Jodie Comer, the Killing Eve star who also earned rave reviews for The Last Duel, and Tom Hardy, a fan-favorite star of Venom, Mad Max: Fury Road and Oscar-nominee for The Revenant.

But they are not alone. Some of the other big names in the cast include Boyd Holbrook (Justified: City Primeval), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon) and Michael Shannon, who has worked with Jeff Nichols on many of his previous movies, including Take Shelter, Midnight Special and Loving.

Some other actors set to appear in The Bikeriders, per IMDb, are Mike Faise (West Side Story), Emory Cohen (Florida Man) and Paul Sparks (Boardwalk Empire).

The Bikeriders reviews

After premiering at the Telluride Film Festival, the first batch of reviews for The Bikeriders have come in. Check out a sampling of the reviews below, but if you want to know the big picture, Rotten Tomatoes currently (as of September 5) scores the movie at a 90% "Fresh."

Pete Hammond, Deadline : "Nichols has dealt with the complexities of what makes men tick... and here presents a, yes, violent, but oddly poignant picture that fits right in with what motivates him as a sharp chronicler of who we were and what we become."

Sheri Linden, Hollywood Reporter : "A striking memory piece."

Peter Debruge, Variety : "It goes a long way to humanize figures who’ve been long misrepresented on film, while giving audiences privileged access to this inner world."

The Bikeriders trailer

There is no trailer for The Bikeriders at this time. When one becomes available online, we’ll add it here.

Jeff Nichols movies

Here is the complete feature film resume for Jeff Nichols: