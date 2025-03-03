1923 season 2 episode 1 recap: the lion in winter

In the opening narration for 1923 season 2 episode 1, Cara (Helen Mirren) says they are “like the bear,” hibernating in winter as they await spring. But the hibernation of 1923 is finally over as the Yellowstone prequel returns after two years.

Things were not great when we last left the Duttons in the 1923 season 1 finale, as Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) amassed power to threaten the ranch, making a series of moves around Jacob (Harrison Ford) paying his taxes and arresting their loyal ranch hand Zane (Brian Geraghty) because he was illegally married to an Asian woman. Across the Atlantic, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) and Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) were separated after Spencer accidentally killed a man in self defense, leaving them each to fend for themselves as they attempt to get to Montana to reunite.

How will those storylines play out, and what new ones will arise in 1923 season 2? Here’s how things got started with our full recap of the season 2 premiere.

Heading to court

Jacob, Jack (Darren Mann) and a group of cowboys are readying to head to Boseman for Zane’s trial. Cara is a little worried with all the potential dangers on the trip to town (and probably those in town as well), but Jacob promises her this won’t be the last time that he sees her face.

That is challenged pretty quickly when Jacob steps onto the porch, where a mountain lion has taken up residence. Jacob slowly pulls his gun, making sure he is ready in case the lion has come looking for its next meal. When Jacob takes a step toward it though the lion runs off.

Whitfield has less to worry about as he eagerly awaits the trial. In fact, he is thoroughly enjoying the wait and his hope how this could be a critical blow to the Duttons in his own sadistic way. Similarly, Banner (Jerome Flynn) is optimistic about what the trial could mean for him and his family, even if his wife is skeptical of the kind of man that Whitfield is. Banner admits he'll lay with the devil (in this case Whitefield) if it helps secure a better life and future for his family.

The search for Teonna

Father Renaud (Sebastian Roche), Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane) and Marshal Thomas (Ross Crain) have made their way down to Comanche territory in Oklahoma looking for Teonna (Aminah Nieves). As they come upon a Comanche camp site, Kent quickly makes it clear he'll run roughshod over anyone who stands in his way of finding Teonna. He kills multiple Comanche and then holds a child hostage as he tries to get answers, though the people say they have not seen Teonna.

Renaud is taken aback by Kent’s actions, asking him to release the child in the name of God. Kent obliges, but as he gets back on his horse he tells Renaud he is the will of God, and he won’t be stopped. He then runs over the child with his horse, and tells the Comanche people to spread the word they are looking for Teonna. If he learns any of them attempt to help her, after he finds Teonna Kent will come back and deal with them.

Teonna is still with her rescuers from the end of season 1, Runs His Horse (Michael Spears) and Pete Plenty Clouds (Jeremy Gauna, who replaces Cole Brings Plenty after the latter actor’s passing between seasons). After Runs His Horse imparts some lessons to Teonna about how the government has turned their people into beggars, he brings up how she and Pete have a connection. Teonna doesn’t deny it, admitting she would like for Pete to take her hand. Runs His Horse says that can be arranged, but tells them any extracurricular activity needs to be held off until after the ceremony. Teonna asks if he waited until after the ceremony? He admits no, acknowledging that it’s at least something you have to say.

Teonna isn’t interested in waiting either, as she finds Pete by the river and begins to undress. They go to a secluded place and begin to kiss, but Teonna quickly notices a rider on a ridge above them. She worries he may find her clothes she left behind, so Pete goes to grab them before the mysterious rider discovers them and gets suspicious.

Just as Pete grabs the clothes, the lone cowboy (Cody Lore) comes up on him. However, he is friendly enough, assuming Pete is just on a hunt. He explains that they are actually on a private ranch in Texas, but the owner has always been kind to Comanche who come to hunt and camp on their old land. After the cowboy leaves, Pete fills Teonna in on the details, and feeling that they are safe, picks up where they left off.

The difficult journey west

Brandon Sklenar in 1923 (Image credit: Lauren Smith/Paramount+)

We find Spencer slowly making his way home working on a ship, shoveling coal in the engine room with a young Italian man named Luca (Andy Dispensa). As the crew sleeps, Spencer is awoken by a noise. Checking it out, he sees a man raping Luca. Spencer pulls the man off and beats him up, only stopping when the captain arrives, who ends the situation by killing the rapist.

A day or so later, when Luca does not show up to work in the engine room, Spencer goes looking for him. Finding a note on his bed, he realizes Luca is planning on killing himself, throwing himself overboard. However, Spencer is able to talk him off, saving him once again.

Alex, meanwhile, is the one in need of some help back in England. Prevented from trying to rejoin Spencer by her parents, Alex turns to her friend Jennifer (Jo Ellen Pellman), revealing to her she's pregnant with Spencer’s child and that she is determined to reunite with him. She gives Jennifer jewelry to sell to book her passage on a ship; second class so she can avoid any familiar connections that may try and stop her. Jennifer succeeds, and sees Alex off at the dock.

Back on Spencer’s boat, Luca and Spencer get to know each other, including Spencer explaining how he needs money to get back home to Montana to help his family. Luca suggests he fight for the money, but Spencer only fights for survival. When Luca points out that since he needs money to get back home, fighting for money is fighting for his family’s survival. Spencer likes that logic.

Luca sets up Spencer’s first fight against a massive sailor, but Spencer makes quick work of him. Another sailor quickly challenges Spencer, and while the fight is tougher, Spencer wins that one as well. In total, he quickly wins $420, which should be enough to get him home. Perfect timing too, as the boat appears to be arriving in the US as Spencer spots lights in the distance when he heads up to the deck of the ship.

Lions and wolves

In Boseman, Jacob meets up with Sheriff McDowell (Robert Patrick) at a speakeasy, who gives him the lowdown on Zane’s case. They know that Whitfield is behind it, with McDowell warning Jacob to have his affairs in order, as Whitfield is looking to knock all of Jacob’s chess pieces off the board.

While Jacob has Whitfield to deal with, there are other predators causing problems at the ranch. Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph), excited that the sun is shining, goes out to enjoy it on the porch. However, when Cara comes to find her for breakfast she sees Elizabeth is terrified through the window, as the mountain lion is back. Just as it prepares to pounce, Cara shoots and kills it through the window.

The voice of Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) returns with some life lessons, saying “winter is the killing season,” where the hunters seek out the weak and foolish. But it’s not just lions. Cara hears howling in the woods around the ranch. Wolves. Meaning they are likely not done defending themselves.

New episodes of 1923 premiere Sundays on Paramount Plus.