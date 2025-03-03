1923 season 2 episode 2 recap: surviving or living

Winter hits hard in 1923 season 2 episode 2, as Elsa Dutton’s (Isabel May) narration hauntingly details. But before we get to that, Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) discovers some of the fun of winter.

1923 season 2 recaps 1923 season 2 episode 1 recap

Driving with Banner (Jerome Flynn), Whitfield spots a group of Norwegians skiing. Banner believes the men are crazy, but Whitfield is intrigued. When he meets with them he asks them to explain skiing to him. They call it the closest thing man can have to flying, but easy enough for anyone to learn. Banner doesn’t understand Whitfield’s interest, so Whitfield explains that people seek out the euphoria of peril, the exhilaration of danger, and with skiing he sees a way to sell it to them. Banner later admits to his mole Clyde (Brian Konowal) that this kind of insight into people makes him fear Whitfield more than any other man.

But while Banner worries about the dangers that Whitfield brings, just about everyone else is more concerned with the dangers of nature in 1923 season 2 episode 2. Read on for a full recap.

Nature’s fury

Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Sheriff McDowell (Robert Patrick) are able to convince the judge (Patrick Burch) overseeing Zane’s case to release Zane and his family into Jacob’s custody, keeping them on the ranch. They secure the deal with a little blackmail as the judge has a stash of liquor during prohibition.

Not wanting to stay in town another night despite an oncoming storm, Jacob goes to the hospital to collect Zane (Brian Geraghty). Zane is distraught though, believing he can’t walk and will be bedridden the rest of his life. Jacob explains that all of this is Whitfield’s doing, but promises Zane come the spring they’ll get the chance to strike back. Only if there is any of them left, Zane worries.

That’s a bit prescient, as things aren’t going too well up at the ranch right now. When Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) goes to the chicken coop she discovers all of the chickens have been killed, courtesy of a wolf still residing there. She runs but the wolf gives chase, biting her in the leg and causing her to fall. Before the wolf can attack again a cowboy scares the wolf off by shooting his gun. When brought back to the house, Cara (Helen Mirren) worries the wolf was rabid and has the cowboy fetch the doctor.

Surprising leaders

Teonna (Aminah Nieves) and Pete (Jeremy Gauna) tells Runs His Horse (Michael Spears) about the cowboy they ran into and how this place may be safe for them to stay. Runs His Horse is a bit nervous, as the rancher may not be as friendly as they think. But he agrees to check it out, telling Teonna and Pete to stay there until he gets back.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Up in Oklahoma, Renaud (Sebastian Roche), Kent (Jamie McShane) and Thomas (Crain) continue their search for Teonna, stopping in Anadarko, Okla., to speak with the Marshal there. To Kent’s surprise, however, the Marshal is a woman (Jennifer Carpenter), which he begrudgingly deals with to get her help in creating sketches of Teonna to put on wanted posters. Before they leave though, the Marshal warns them that the Comanche in the area will only respect the badge if they are shown respect in return.

Of course we know Kent did not do that with his actions in 1923 season 2 episode 1, so at night when the three of them are camped they are attacked. Thomas is killed by an arrow, while Kent and Renaud are able to take cover and regroup. Kent gives Renaud a gun, telling the priest to use it if they want to survive. They are able to kill their attackers, but Renaud is troubled when he sees one of them was a young boy. Kent is confident though that all they have to do is ask for forgiveness from God and they’ll be in the clear.

A dangerous ally?

Brandon Sklenar and Gilles Marini in 1923 (Image credit: Lo Smith/Paramount+)

Spencer (Brandon Skelnar) arrives back on US soil when he and Luca (Andy Dispensa) come ashore in Galveston, Texas, delivering goods to Luca’s relative, Maceo (Gilles Marini). Maceo thanks Spencer for saving Luca and invites him to be his guest. While Spencer enjoys a nice meal (including trying pizza for the first time), he wants to be on his way quickly. Maceo has other ideas though, having his men grab Spencer, forcefully, and bring him back.

Maceo is disappointed that Spencer wasn’t willing to accept his hospitality. But Spencer explains that he doesn’t have time for hospitality, as he needs to get back to Montana to help his family fight for their land. Maceo understands this and sympathizes with this, but promises that he can help Spencer in his quest.

Spencer is given the task of transporting whiskey to Fort Worth with Luca, along with some money and a gun in case he runs into trouble with the police. Once he does that he can take the truck and head to Montana, with Maceo's gratefulness behind him.

Meanwhile, Spencer’s other half, Alex (Julia Schlaepfer) is on her way to the US, but the trip is rough as her ship is tossed about on the water

Surviving, not living

Jacob’s decision to head back to the ranch in the middle of a blizzard is coming back to bit them, as they have to take refuge in some pines, let the horses go and flip the wagon to use as shelter. And yet, Cara and Elizabeth may still be having a worse time at the ranch.

Though the doctor arrives to treat Elizabeth, she is not thrilled when he suggests giving her a vaccine in her stomach to combat the possibility of rabies; Elizabeth has to be held down as she fights to get the shot. When Cara talks to her after, Elizabeth says though she loves Jack (Darren Mann), she can’t continue with this way of life, calling it surviving, not living. Cara tries to convince her to see the splendor of spring, but Elizabeth says when the storm ends she is going back to her parents.

Elizabeth’s point gets even more evidence that night. Cara is awoken by a noise. With her rifle in hand, she inspects the house and finds the door to the living room — where the nurse that came with the doctor was sleeping — is open, with snow blowing in. The wolf found its way in, killing the nurse. Cara shoots her gun as the wolf leaps, but we don’t see if she hit the animal as the episode ends.

New episodes of 1923 premiere Sundays on Paramount Plus.