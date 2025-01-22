A When Harry Met Sally Reunion? What could the Meg Ryan Instagram post mean?

Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal were the stars of one of most beloved romantic comedies of all time (and one of WTW's 100 best movies of all time), When Harry Met Sally. So it’s little surprise that when Ryan posted a photo of her and Crystal on her Instagram account in clothes and a setting that is instantly recognizable to the 1989 movie and promising “something iconic,” the internet quickly went abuzz about this When Harry Met Sally reunion. Is it a sequel? A TV special? What could it be?

The short answer is we don’t know. This caught us as off guard as the rest of the world, but we have a guess at what this could mean.

First, let’s examine the post. It features Crystal and Ryan sitting on what looks to be the exact same set from the When Harry Met Sally ending, where they detailed their happy ever after about getting married. Crystal, meanwhile, is wearing a sweater that is very close (but not identical) to the one that he wore in the movie. The full caption from Ryan reads, “It’s finally happening, we’re reuniting for something iconic. Can’t wait to show you all soon.”

Sorry to burst any hopes and dreams, but I don’t think this means that we are going to be getting When Harry Met Sally 2; it would be very surprising if something that big was kept under wraps in Hollywood circles. Our guess for the most likely possibility is that Crystal and Ryan are reuniting, and liking reprising their characters from the movie, for a Super Bowl commercial. Though to be clear, that is just our guess at this time.

It’s become common practice for major stars to be featured in Super Bowl commercials, and we’ve seen past Super Bowl ads bring actors back together to play their iconic roles (remember the Seinfeld ad from a few years back). That would also satisfy the “coming soon” aspect of Ryan’s tease, as Super Bowl LIX is taking place in just over two weeks on February 9 as the conclusion of the NFL playoffs.

Whatever it may be, it’s fun to see Crystal and Ryan back together again. Meanwhile, we’ll be keeping our ears open for any additional hint at what this may be.

If all this buzz has you eager to rewatch When Harry Met Sally, you can currently rent the movie via digital on-demand platforms.