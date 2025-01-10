How to watch the 2025 NFL playoffs online and on TV: Wild Card round games

The road to Super Bowl LIX kicks into high gear as the 2025 NFL playoffs are set to begin. After 18 weeks of regular season action, 14 teams have punched their tickets to the playoffs and are set to square off until there’s only one team left undefeated. Football fans won't want to miss a second of the action, so we’re here to help make sure you have everything you need to watch the 2025 NFL playoffs.

The first round of the NFL playoffs, also known as the Wild Card Round or Wild Card Weekend, features six games airing from Saturday to Monday night, with the winners advancing to the next round and the losers’ season officially being overt. These games will be available on TV and on streaming services, including one game being available exclusively on a streaming platform (unless you live in the broadcast region of either of the teams playing).

Read on to get all the information you need to watch the 2025 NFL playoffs.

How to watch 2025 NFL playoffs in the US

The same networks and platforms that brought the NFL to viewers in the regular season are going to be the ones you need to watch the NFL playoffs: ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox and NBC.

All of those networks are going to have games over Wild Card Weekend. CBS will have the Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans and Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills; Fox will broadcast the Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles; NBC has the Washington Commanders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers; and ABC and ESPN will simulcast the Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams.

ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC are nationally available broadcast TV networks available to anyone with a traditional pay-TV provider or a TV antenna. If you’ve made the move to live TV streaming services, all four networks are available on Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, while Sling TV offers Fox, NBC and ABC (in select markets).

ESPN, meanwhile, is a cable channel available through traditional pay-TV providers and live TV streaming services (all of Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV).

There will also be streaming options for most of the playoff games. Those that air on CBS are going to stream simultaneously on Paramount Plus for all scribers, games on NBC will stream on Peacock and ESPN Plus will have the games that air on ABC/ESPN.

One playoff game on Wild Card Weekend, Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens, is streaming exclusively on Prime Video, meaning that in almost all circumstances you will need a Prime Video subscription to watch. I saw “almost all” because if you live in the Pittsburgh or Baltimore TV region then the game will air on local TV channels. For all others not living in those areas, the game will only be available on Prime Video.

There is one final streaming option that will allow you to watch all of Wild Card Weekend playoff games in one place, NFL Plus. But it comes with a catch — all games can only be watched on a mobile device.

How to watch 2025 NFL playoffs in the UK

You can watch the NFL playoffs in the UK through a couple of different options.

One is NFL Game Pass through DAZN. This subscription option will have all of the Wild Card Weekend games. As an FYI, if you’re not able to watch this week’s games but want to catch up for any of the upcoming rounds, DAZN is reducing the price for NFL Game Pass each week of the playoffs by £5.

DAZN has a standard Season Pro and an Ultimate plan, and the latter costs £5 more. It gets you the ability to watch multiple games at once, more devices to watch on simultaneously and the ability to tap into alternate feeds of games for different commentators.

All games are also going to be shown on Sky Sports TV. In order to watch the game you must have a Sky Sports subscription, which is available through a Sky TV package.

How to watch 2025 NFL playoffs in Australia

All 2025 NFL playoff games are going to air on ESPN in Australia.

How to watch 2025 NFL playoffs from anywhere

If you're going to be away from your normal TV set-up but still want to watch the 2025 NFL playoffs online, you might run into some problems as many streaming services are geo-blocked to specific locations. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to the right location of your chosen streaming services, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN.

2025 NFL playoffs schedule

Here is the official schedule for the 2025 NFL playoffs from the Wild Card Round to the Super Bowl:

Wild Card Round

Saturday, January 11

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans, 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT, CBS/Paramount Plus

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, Prime Video

Sunday, January 12

Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills, 1 pm ET/10 am PT, CBS/Paramount Plus

Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles, 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT, Fox

Washington Commanders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, NBC/Peacock

Monday, January 13

Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT, ABC/ESPN/ESPN Plus

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 18

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

Sunday, January 19

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

Conference Championships

Sunday, January 26

AFC Championship, TBD, CBS/Paramount Plus

NFC Championship, TBD, Fox

Super Bowl LIX

Sunday, February 9