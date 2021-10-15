'Celebrity Gogglebox' signs up Graham Norton and Michelle Visage for a very special episode

Tonight's Celebrity Gogglebox will welcome RuPaul's Drag Race UK legends Graham Norton and Michelle Visage to judge some of the most popular programmes that everyone's talking about lately.

The exciting news was confirmed on Michelle's Instagram account where she shared a photo of the duo, writing: "SO EXCITED ABOUT THIS!"

Fans are very excited to see Graham and Michelle joining the Celebrity Gogglebox line-up this week, with plenty sharing their thoughts in the comments. One fan wrote: "Can this just be a whole show?!?"

Another added: "Two of my most favourite people!! Yaaaaas" and a third wrote: "Defo going to be a great watch".

As well as this, the Drag Race UK season 3 contestants were excited at the news with Charity Kase simply writing "yasss" and Kitty Scott-Claus adding: "THIS IS EVERYTHING".

Graham and Michelle are known for their brutal honesty when it comes to judging drag performances and looks, so no doubt they'll be able to bring the same energy when it comes to TV criticism!

They'll be joining a great line-up of guests for this week's Celebrity Gogglebox including Michael Sheen and partner Anna Lundberg, who fans will recognise from lockdown comedy Staged.

Matt Lucas will appear along with his mum Diana, and comedians Aisling Bea and Rob Delaney will also be casting a critical eye on some of the biggest programmes, meaning there's an interesting mix of people this time around.

Programmes included in this episode are The Great British Bake Off, Countdown, Squid Game, Made in Chelsea, The Mating Game and Sex Actually with Alice Levine. So no doubt there'll be some very mixed reactions among our celebrity armchair critics!

Celebrity Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 at 7:30pm tonight, Friday 15th October. You can also watch previous episodes via All4.