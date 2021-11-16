Frankie Bridge — from pop princess to Queen of the Castle? Things you didn't know about the 'I'm A Celebrity' favourite

Frankie Bridge is one of the favourites to win 'I'm A Celebrity'.

Frankie Bridge is following her husband, former professional footballer Wayne Bridge, into I'm A Celebrity.

Wayne entered the Australian jungle in 2016 and came a respectable fifth, with Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt eventually being crowned Queen of the Jungle.

But there'll be no Australian sunshine beaming down on Frankie because, for the second year in a row, I’m A Celebrity is set at Gwrych Castle in Wales.

Here's everything you need to know about the I'm A Celebrity 2021 contestant.

Who is Frankie Bridge?

1. She started her pop career in S Club Juniors

Frankie (real name Francesca) was just 11 years old when she auditioned for the S Club 7 spin-off band S Club Juniors.

She auditioned as part of the CBBC show S Club Search in 2001 and won her place alongside seven other pint-sized pop stars, one of which was Rochelle Humes, or Wiseman as she was then, who later became Frankie’s band mate in The Saturdays.

After supporting S Club 7 during their Carnival 2002 tour the group went on to have six top 10 UK hits.

2. The Saturdays had 13 top 10 hits

Frankie joined pop group The Saturdays in 2007 alongside Una Healy, Rochelle Humes, Mollie King and Vanessa White. They toured with fellow girl band Girls Aloud before releasing their first single If This is Love in 2008.

The band went on to have 13 top 10 UK hits, including their first No. 1, What About Us feat, Sean Paul in 2013.

The girls have been on a hiatus since 2014 as they pursue their own solo projects.

3. Frankie has two sons with husband Wayne Bridge

Frankie married former Chelsea and England footballer Wayne Bridge in July 2014. The pair tied the knot at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire in front of family and friends, their baby son Parker (who was born in 2013) and Frankie’s bandmates from The Saturdays.

Their second son Carter was born in 2015, meaning the boys are now aged eight and six.

4. Frankie is also a best-selling author

On Aug. 19 this year Frankie released her second book entitled Grow: Motherhood, Mental Health & Me. In it she opens up about the struggles she faced when she became a mum for the first time at aged 24.

In 2020 she released her first book, Open: Why Asking for Help Can Save Your Life, which became a Sunday Times bestseller. In the part memoir, part practical guide, she charts her struggles with anxiety, depression and panic attacks, which have been part of her life for as long as she can remember.

The deeply personal account recalls how while at the height of her fame with The Saturdays she was in fact suffering from crippling anxiety and depression that saw her hospitalised.

While she kept her mental health struggles a secret from her bandmates for a long time, Frankie has since become a passionate campaigner for mental health issues, often writing refreshingly honest posts about her mental health on her Instagram, like the one below.

5. She has her own podcast

Keen to be open about her own mental health struggles and the benefit of sharing them with others, in 2019 she launched her own podcast, Open Mind, where she chats to other stars about their struggles and what helps them to feel better each day.

Since its launch she's chatted to a whole host of stars including her The Saturdays bandmate Mollie King, last year's I'm A Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher and former Loose Women host Andrea McLean.

She is also an ambassador for mental health charity Mind and supports many of their campaigns aiming to get rid of the stigma of talking about our mental health.

6. She came 2nd in 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2014

In 2014 Frankie took part in the 12th series of Strictly Come Dancing, where she was partnered with Kevin Clifton.

The pair did brilliantly, coming second to Caroline Flack who won the show alongside her professional partner Pasha Kovalev.

7. She's also a 'Loose Women' panelist

After making her debut on Loose Women as a panellist in December 2020, it was announced earlier this year that Frankie would be a regular on the show.

As a recent Instagram post shows, she has a lot of fun alongside fellow hosts Jane Moore, Linda Robson and Kaye Adams.

