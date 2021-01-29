'The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021' — everything you need to know

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021 is coming back to Channel 4, with a great line-up of stars hoping to impress the judges with their baking skills. Once again, this series will be supporting Stand Up To Cancer and help fund the lifesaving research that the campaign does.

The full line-up of celebrities has been confirmed, and there's plenty of great stars from actors to comedians to singers. And of course, resident judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be there to critique all the celebrity bakes.

This year's Celebrity Bake Off is expected to air on Channel 4 in March, so we've got a bit of a wait to see our stars in action. We're sure it'll be worth it though!

Speaking about the return of the special, Sarah Lazenby, Head of Formats and Features at Channel 4, said: "What we all need right now is more joy. Bake Off is serving up yet another dollop of fun courtesy of some very willing celebrities.

"We can't promise a huge helping of baking inspiration, but we can deliver some much-needed laughs."

Who is taking part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021?

20 celebrities have been confirmed for this year's Celebrity Bake Off. Scroll down to find out who's taking part.

Daisy Ridley (actress)

James McAvoy (actor)

Dame Kelly Holmes (athlete)

John Bishop (comedian)

Tom Allen (comedian)

David Baddiel (comedian)

Jade Thirlwall (singer)

Stacey Dooley (presenter)

KSI (YouTuber and rapper)

Ade Adepitan (presenter and sportsman)

Philippa Perry (journalist)

Nick Grimshaw (DJ)

Rob Beckett (comedian)

Alexandra Burke (singer)

Anneka Rice (TV personality)

Reece Shearsmith (actor)

Dizzee Rascal (rapper)

Anne-Marie (singer)

Nadine Coyle (singer)

Katherine Ryan (comedian)

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley is taking part in this year's competition. (Image credit: Channel 4)

What is the format of the new special?

According to Channel 4: "Each episode will see four celebs battle it out over three challenges – the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper – showing off their baking prowess in a bid to be awarded the coveted Star Baker apron!"

Is there a trailer for the The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2021?

Not yet - but watch this space!