Love Is Blind season 3 has officially been confirmed
By Terrell Smith published
Love Is Blind season 3 has been confirmed and will follow Dallas singles.
Although Love is Blind season 2 still has viewers talking about the breakups and marriages of the couples and the recent reunion, fans of the franchise were gifted with quite the surprise. Variety exclusively reports that Love Is Blind season 3 was already filmed and will likely air sometime in 2023.
The outlet confirms that Kinetic Content, the production company behind Netflix’s hit show, filmed Love is Blind season 3 back to back with season 2, and will focus on singles from Dallas, Texas. Viewers know that seasons 1 and 2 were based in Atlanta and Chicago respectively.
As of now, there isn’t any word about potential plot twists for the third installment. If the series continues to follow its original formula, then 15 women and 15 men will spend 10 days in the "pods" getting to know each other. During that time, these individuals will determine if they have a connection with someone based on their conversations. If they are fortunate to find love, then they’ll get engaged.
Now most fans of Love is Blind may wonder how 30 men and women can enter the pods, but only six couples walk away engaged. The answer is simple. Some couples’ journeys simply aren’t shown. A point that doesn’t resonate well with everyone.
However, the creator of the series, Chris Coelen, stands by his decision not to showcase each couple. For him, it appears his choice is just about creating a good series that fans enjoy watching and reflect "authentic stories." Additionally, he told Variety, "I would love everybody to find the connection."
The fact some contestants aren't shown doesn't appear to have deterred people from watching, as Love Is Blind season 2 has been in Netflix's Top 10 viewing for TV since it debuted in February.
Over here, we may not have much of a critique of Coelen’s process for deciding which couples to air, but we still have plenty to say about the Love is Blind season 2 reunion. Check out why fans were not happy about what has not so affectionately been nicknamed "The Shake Show," referring of course to season 2 contestant Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee.
Catch the Love Is Blind season 2 reunion exclusively on Netflix.
