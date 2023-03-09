Queens Court: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the dating show

Grammy-nominated artists Tamar Braxton and Nivea are joined by Basketball Wives legend Evelyn Lozada as the three ladies embark on a quest to find their soulmate in Queens Court.

Now searching for love on reality TV has certainly proven to be somewhat of a difficult task, as evidenced by shows like Love Island USA, The Bachelor and Love Is Blind. However, the level of complexity involved hasn't seemed to deter these women as they are committed to the unique dating process of Queens Court and will rely on the support of each other to make the right decisions when it comes to matters of the heart.

What exactly can you look forward to in the new show? Here's everything we know about Queens Court.

The series premieres in the US on Peacock on Thursday, March 16.

As of now, we can't confirm when or if the series will make its debut in the UK. However, as that information becomes available to us, we'll pass along the update.

Queens Court trailer

It looks like the journey to finding the one is going to get particularly emotional for Tamar and Evelyn. Check out the trailer for the season below.

Queens Court premise

Here's the official synopsis of Queens Court:

"Love and happiness aren't always a guarantee — and for many women in the public eye, finding a man who can handle her success, fame and fortune can make things even more complicated. With Queens Court, mega producer Will Packer brings together three famous, single women for an epic new dating series starring Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada and Nivea.

"Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete host the 10-episode series, guiding the Queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while the Queens develop a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen."

Queens Court cast

Tamar Braxton on Queens Court (Image credit: Peacock)

As previously mentioned, the three high-profile women searching for love are Tamar Braxton, Nivea and Evelyn Lozada. Braxton is the Grammy-nominated baby sister of R&B diva Toni Braxton. The younger Braxton has belted out hits like "Love and War," "The One" and "My Man," and she's been spotted on shows like Braxton Family Values and The Real. She was married to music exec Vincent Herbert, and the former couple shares one child.

Nivea is also a Grammy-nominated R&B artist that has hits like "Complicated" and "Don't Mess with My Man." Additionally, her last reality TV stint was on BET Presents: The Encore. She too has had some high-profile romances, having been in a relationship with rapper Lil Wayne and married to super producer The-Dream.

For years, Evelyn Lozada was the face of Basketball Wives and amassed quite the fanbase. After she left the show the first time, she fronted her own reality series, Livin’ Lozada. During her time on reality TV, she's been married to former NFL player Chad Johnson and engaged to former MLB player Carl Crawford.

Queens Court hosts

Queens Court is hosted by Hollywood couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete. Holly is a longtime actress and has appeared in 21 Jump Street (the series and film), Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper and For Your Love. She's even hosted a season of the daytime talk show, The Talk.

Rodney is a former NFL player that got into the acting business, appearing in Why Did I Get Married Too? and Ballers. He's also hosted shows like NFL on Fox.

How to watch Queens Court

Queens Court is a Peacock original series. Those hoping to catch episodes need a subscription to the streamer. Currently, Peacock offers a couple of different options to choose from for would-be subscribers.

Once more information about a show rollout in the UK becomes available to us, we’ll pass along the update here.