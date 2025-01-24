Sweet Magnolias season 4: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the drama

Your favorite group of modern-day southern belles is back again for more margaritas and drama in Sweet Magnolia season 4.

As the ladies return this go-around, they each have their hands full as they all attempt to navigate their love lives. Helen (Heather Headley) in particular has quite a bit to figure out in that department as she leaves Ryan (Michael Shenefelt) in the rearview and looks at the possibilities with Erik (Dion Johnstone). And outside of love, we think it’s high time the news of Isaac’s (Chris Medlin) paternity break in a major way, and he gets acquainted with his siblings, aka Maddie’s (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) children.

We’ll just have to watch what happens in Sweet Magnolia’s season 4, and here’s all you need to know on how to do that and what else you can expect with the new episodes.

Sweet Magnolias season 4 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, February 6. Those hoping to watch episodes of the series need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.

Sweet Magnolias season 4 cast

Heather Headley, Justin Bruening and JoAnna Garcia Swisher in Sweet Magnolias (Image credit: Netflix)

Returning as the heart of the series and best friends are JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie, Brooke Elliot as Dana Sue and Heather Headley as Helen. Swisher is best known for her role in the hit show Reba and hosted The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 1, Elliot is most recognized for her work in Drop Dead Diva and Headley is a Grammy-award and Tony-award winner who has in recent years been spotted in Respect and Chicago Med.

Helping to round out the rest of the cast are:

Justin Bruening (Grey’s Anatomy) as Cal

Carson Rowland (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) as Tyler 'Ty'

Chris Klein (American Pie) as Bill Townsend

Logan Allen (Stranger Things) as Kyle

Jamie Lynn Spears (Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 1) as Noreen

Anneliese Judge (Where’s Rose) as Annie

Dion Johnstone (The Core) as Erik

Chris Medlin (The Vampire Diaries) as Isaac

Bianca Berry Tarantino (Swamp Thing) as Katie

Sweet Magnolias season 4 plot

Here is a brief description of the season from Netflix:

"It's a very Serenity holiday season as the Magnolias weather a tragedy, a town crisis and a fierce storm in the weeks from Halloween to Christmas."

As we briefely touched on, we anticipate season 4 picking up with some unresolved drama of season 3. So if you need a reminder of how Sweet Magnolia season 3 ended, we've got you covered.

Sweet Magnolias season 4 trailer

Check out this trailer for the all-new season below.