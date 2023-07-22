Sweet Magnolias season 3 ending explained: do Helen and Erik get back together?

Note: this post contains spoilers for Sweet Magnolias season 3.

Just like that, Sweet Magnolias wraps another great season showcasing the ups and downs of the besties from Serenity, S.C.

The new round of episodes certainly had its fair share of drama with the rivalry between Dana Sue (Brooke Elliot) and Kathy (Wynn Everett), the tumultuous love life of Helen (Heather Headley) and Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) trying to process all the new information those around her laid in her lap.

While show fans wait to see if a season 4 awaits the ladies and more drama is to ensue, allow us to revisit a few ending plot points in season 3. For example, what happens between Helen and Erik (Dion Johnstone)? After all they've been through, do they wind up together?

Then there's Bill (Chris Klein). Did he leave Serenity for good? Keep reading as we dig further into the season 3 finale's most interesting story arcs.

Do Helen and Erik get back together?

Heather Headley, Sweet Magnolias (Image credit: Netflix )

Season 3 opened with Helen ultimately deciding to end things with Erik and accepting Ryan's (Michael Shenefelt) proposal. It left Erik heartbroken and he couldn’t bare to even be around Helen. However, as episodes went by, Ryan came to realize he couldn't sustain a life in Serenity long term and Helen realized she was hanging onto the past hoping it would be her future.

As the attorney was figuring things out with her high school sweetheart, Erik eventually found solace in the company of new town resident, Genevieve (Nikki Estridge). The two started dating and are exploring their dynamic.

Fast forward to Dana Sue and Ronnie's (Brandon Quinn) vowel renewal planning, and Helen stopped by Sullivan's to give Erik the topper for the wedding cake. It was the first real moment the two had to talk. Things looked to be going in a positive direction until they were interrupted by Isaac (Chris Medlin).

Then on the day of the ceremony, they exchanged a longing look after Helen caught the flower bouquet. Plus, Genevieve opted not to come to the wedding as Erik's date. So are the exes back together?

Sadly, no. Genevieve only turned down Erik's invitation to the wedding as his guest because she didn't want to party with her bosses from the spa. All indications signal the two are still dating. Additionally, Helen and Erik haven't been able to pin down the state of their friendship, let alone any romantic future. So fans of the couple will have to watch and see what happens next.

How did the town react to Isaac's news about his paternity?

Chris Medlin, Sweet Magnolias season 3 (Image credit: Netflix)

Season 2 ended with the shocking news that Bill is Isaac's biological father. So many viewers expected to see the fallout of the rest of the town finding out the bombshell revelation in the new episodes. However, as season 3 rolled on, the only real mention of Isaac's paternity becoming public knowledge came when Maddie assured him she wouldn't say anything to anyone as it wasn't her secret to tell.

With that being said, the town didn't react to the news that Bill is Isaac's father because it never came to light. It looks like the Sweet Magnolias audience will have to hope for a season 4 to see any kind of fallout.

Does Bill leave Serenity for good?

JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Chris Klein, Sweet Magnolias (Image credit: Netflix)

Bill spent the bulk of the season trying to find his place back with his family. Unfortunately for him, time and time again he was met with awkward conversations with his children, with Maddie and Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears) wouldn't even allow him to visit their baby. Additionally, Isaac pretty much told Bill to stay away.

All of this led to Bill spending time with another Serenity outcast, Kathy. The two started dating and their romantic entanglement became evident to other people in town when the pair showed up uninvited at Dana Sue and Ronnie's vowel renewal ceremony. While the two didn't stay long, after Kathy made amends with her brother and sister-in-law, Bill told Maddie he was going away to figure out some things so he can be a better person.

Now is he gone for good? No.

He made sure to convey to Maddie that he had every intention of returning to Serenity. Additionally, he made it clear that if the kids needed anything he was just a phone call away.

Sweet Magnolias season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.