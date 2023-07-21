Who is Kathy in Sweet Magnolias season 3?

NOTE: this post contains spoilers for Sweet Magnolia season 3

Although fans were introduced to her at the end of Sweet Magnolias season 2 when she made the bold statement of slashing Dana Sue's (Brooke Elliot) tires, Kathy in Sweet Magnolias season 3 is making an even bigger impression in Serenity — and not just on the Sullivan's owner.

Thankfully, viewers don't have to wait too long into the new season to find out that Kathy is a former Serenity resident and is actually related to Dana Sue by marriage. Kathy is Ronnie's (Brandon Quinn) estranged younger sister that has been living in Georgia. So what brings her back to town you ask? Let's dive into that.

Why does Kathy not like Dana Sue?

In Sweet Magnolias season 3 episode 5, Kathy crashes Annie's (Anneliese Judge) birthday party and reveals it all. While Kathy stated in a previous episode that she was upset Dana Sue somehow stole Sullivan's from her, at the party Kathy claims Dana Sue also alienated her from Ronnie. If that weren't enough, Kathy goes after other Sweet Magnolias characters. She accuses Helen of turning Miss Frances (Cindy Karr) against her and attacks Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), accusing her of not being able to keep a man.

What does Kathy do while in Serenity?

Wynn Everett and Chris Klein in Sweet Magnolias (Image credit: Netflix)

Early on, Kathy claims she's back in town because she wants to pay her respects to Miss Frances. However, when Ronnie tells her not to stick around Serenity, Kathy blows off his demands and replants her roots in her hometown, but is careful to keep her cards close to the vest.

First up on her agenda, she acquires a job as an assistant manager of the restaurant Z's. It’s not long before she seeks out Erik (Dion Johnstone) and offers him a job as head chef, a clear move to poach a valued employee of Dana Sue's and Sullivan's. While Erik is initially reluctant to the notion, after his breakup with Helen (Heather Headley), he finds it too hard to continue on at Sullivan's and takes a break from the restaurant, eventually agreeing to do some consulting work for Kathy. She never mentions her familial connections to Erik.

That working relationship would soon dissolve when Erik quits, which sends Kathy to eventually commit an act of rage. Although Kathy never confesses to being responsible, Dana Sue's kitchen at Sullivan's was completely trashed and the name Trish was written on a window. As it would turn out, Trish was a code name used between Ronnie and Kathy when they were children. Ronnie and Dana Sue don't think this is a coincidence.

Kathy also crosses paths with town pariah, Bill (Chris Klein). She cozies up to him at Z's over a drink and the two then start dating. Although she tells Bill she used to live in Serenity, once again, she initially doesn't disclose who she's related to in town.

What happens to Kathy in Sweet Magnolias season 3?

After trashing Sullivan's, Ronnie confronts his sister and gets to the bottom of what it will take to get Kathy to finally leave town. Unfortunately for Dana Sue, Kathy's departure comes with a price tag and that lump sum eats away at Dana Sue's vowel renewal fund.

Kathy is not seen again until she actually crashes Ronnie and Dana Sue's vowel renewal ceremony that Maddie and Helen planned in the wake of Dana Sue's new budgetary constraints. Kathy shows up with Bill and a gift, which turns out to be an antique tea set that once belonged to Ronnie and Kathy's grandmother. The thoughtful present is a peace offering, which Kathy follows up with an apology for her previous behavior. Dana Sue and Ronnie seemingly accept her heartfelt words, but she's not invited to stay for the ceremony. Kathy then leaves Serenity with Bill.

Sweet Magnolias season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.