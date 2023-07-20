Meet the Sweet Magnolias season 3 cast: who's who in the town of Serenity

For two seasons, fans haven't been able to get enough of the trio of besties from the charming town of Serenity, S.C. Now Sweet Magnolias season 3 is finally here for my time with them.

The endearing drama based on Sherryl Woods' book series of the same name showcases the beautiful friendship of Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliot) and Helen (Heather Headley), and their reliance on one another as they get through trying times. From infidelity to car accidents to business ups and downs to new relationships, the women stick by each other through it all.

As the best friends face new challenges and deal with new unexpected drama, they'll have a few new faces joining them for the ride. So just who are these newcomers? Here's your chance to meet the Sweet Magnolias season 3 cast.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie

JoAnna Garcia Swisher in Sweet Magnolias (Image credit: Netflix)

Maddie finds herself at a crossroads in her relationship with Cal after his recent brawl at Sullivan's. While she clearly cares for him, his recent showing may prove to be too much for her. Especially, when you consider the fact that Bill's life choices are once again sending her family into a tailspin.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher stars as Maddie, and was most recently spotted in Christmas with the Campbells and hosting The Ultimatum: Queer Love. However, many may recognize her from her days as playing Cheyenne in Reba.

Brooke Elliot as Dana Sue

Brandon Quinn and Brooke Elliot in Sweet Magnolias (Image credit: Netflix)

The last time viewers caught up with Dana Sue, she was reuniting with her ex-husband Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) and was preparing to cross paths with a mystery woman who seemed to have an axe to grind with her. Additionally, it appears that Dana Sue has an unexpected check headed her way in the new episodes.

Playing Dana Sue is Brooke Elliot. Outside of Sweet Magnolias, her most notable role to date was her part as Jane in Drop Dead Diva.

Heather Headley as Helen

Heather Headley in Sweet Magnolias (Image credit: Netflix )

By the end of season 2, Helen found herself in a good old fashion love triangle. While things were going smoothly with Erik, her first boyfriend Ryan popped back into town ready to commit to her. So she has quite the decision to make in the romance department in season 3.

Grammy and Tony Award-winning Heather Headley stars as Helen. She's previously been spotted on screen in Respect, Chicago Med and the She's Gotta Have It series.

Chris Klein as Bill

JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Chris Klein in Sweet Magnolias (Image credit: Netflix)

Bill once again has a lot to answer for in the new episodes. At the end of season 2, it was revealed that he and Peggy (Brittany L. Smith) had conceived a child back when they were younger, and the child turned out to be Isaac. As that news spreads through Bill's family and the town, we can assume Bill has some tough days ahead.

Chris Klein plays Bill, and he's previously starred in American Pie, Just Friends and The Flash.

Justin Bruening as Cal

JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Justin Bruening in Sweet Magnolias (Image credit: Netflix )

Cal ended the previous installment of Sweet Magnolias on a downward spiral. He was fired by the school board and recently found himself in a fight at Sullivan's. Going into the new episodes, it's not clear how his future will shape and if Maddie will be by his side.

Portraying Cal is Justin Bruening. The actor should be a familiar face for those fans of Grey's Anatomy, Good Behavior and Ringer.

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen

Jamie Lynn Spears in Sweet Magnolias (Image credit: Netflix)

Noreen is in an interesting predicament. She's taken on Isaac as a roommate in the midst of this whole paternity revelation. This means she lives with Bill's oldest child from a previous relationship, while also being the mother of Bill's youngest child.

Jamie Lynn Spears, who plays Noreen, recently competed in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test season 1 and previously acted in Zoey 101.

Chris Medlin as Isaac

Chris Medlin in Sweet Magnolias (Image credit: Netflix)

Now that Isaac knows who his biological father is, he's discovered a whole new family in Serenity. Now the question remains, will the family embrace him as such? Oh, and he'll continue to work on his craft as a chef at Sullivan's.

Chris Medlin plays Isaac. Medlin has previously starred in an episode of Vampire Diaries.

Dion Johnstone as Erik

Dion Johnstone in Sweet Magnolias (Image credit: Eliza Morse/Neflix)

Unfortunately for Erik, he's in this waiting game as it pertains to his heart. Although he's confessed his feelings to Helen, she has yet to be all in with him.

Erik is portrayed by Dion Johnstone. The actor has previously starred in shows like Jane and Departure.

Other cast members in Sweet Magnolias season 3

Logan Allen and Carson Rowland in Sweet Magnolias (Image credit: Netflix)

Also expected to reprise their roles in season 3 are the following:

Logan Allen (Stranger Things) as Kyle

Carson Rowland (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin) as Ty

Bianca Berry Tarantino (Swamp Thing) as Katie

Anneliese Judge (Where's Rose) as Annie

Sweet Magnolias season 3 streams on Netflix.