Marvel Studios' 'What If ...?' hits Disney Plus on Aug. 11

Here's the thing about living in the Multiverse — everything is possible. What we experience is just one version of that. (Need a reminder? Go watch Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse again.)

And on Aug. 11, a new series on Disney+ dives deeper into the realm of what could have been with What If ...?

The series has a sort of Twilight Zone feel to it (at least insofar as the initial trailer gives us). And What If ...? will feature animated versions of some of your most beloved MCU characters. For instance:

What if Killmonger saved Tony Stark? What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if T'challa was a Ravager?

Those are fun threads to pull, and an animated series is the perfect way to explore that sort of thing. (There are a couple of episodes of Love + Death + Robots that does the same sort of thing, if you're looking for more.)

