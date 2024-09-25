Cross: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the drama series

James Patterson's famous Alex Cross is getting another onscreen retooling in the brand-new TV series, Cross.

In the past, Alex Cross, a Washington, D.C., detective, has been portrayed by two big names in Hollywood. Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman played Alex Cross in Kiss the Girls and Along Came a Spider, and famed director/writer/actor Tyler Perry took up the Cross mantle in Alex Cross. Now the torch has been passed to actor Aldis Hodge, as he looks to leave viewers with his own impression of the character.

Want to know more about what you can look forward to with his take? Here's everything we know about Cross.

Cross premieres on Thursday, November 14, on Prime Video.

Those interested in watching the series will need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Prime Video offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.

Cross plot

Ben Watkins created Cross and serves as the series' showrunner. Here is the official synopsis for Cross:

"Starring Aldis Hodge, Cross is a crime/thriller series that follows Alex Cross, a decorated D.C. homicide detective and forensic psychologist who faces a sadistic serial killer leaving a string of bodies strewn around the city. As Alex and his partner, John Sampson, track this killer, a mysterious threat from Cross' past appears, aiming to destroy what he's done to keep his grieving family, career and life together."

Cross cast

Aldis Hodge, Isaiah Mustafa and Alona Tal in Cross (Image credit: Keri Anderson/Prime Video)

Once again, starring as Alex Cross is Aldis Hodge. The actor has starred in a number of high-profile projects in recent years, including One Night in Miami…, Black Adam, City on a Hill and Leverage: Redemption. Hodge also serves as a producer on Cross.

Joining Hodge in the new series are the following cast members:

Isaiah Mustafa (Boy Kills World) as John Sampson

Juanita Jennings (A Man Called Otto) as Nana Mama

Alona Tal (SEAL Team) as Kayla Craig

Samantha Walkes (The Big Cigar) as Elle Monteiro

Caleb Elijah (True Story) as Damon Cross

Melody Hurd (Fatherhood) as Janelle Cross

Jennifer Wigmore (Malory Towers) as Chief Anderson

Eloise Mumford (Chicago Fire) as Shannon Witmer

Ryan Eggold (A Jazzman’s Blues) as Ed Ramsey

Johnny Ray Gill (Grand Crew) as Bobby Trey

Cross trailer

Based on the trailer, it appears this version of Alex Cross is a bit more layered and complex than previous portrayals. Take a look at the clip for yourself.