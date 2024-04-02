Boy Kills World: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the action movie

Bill Skarsgård was on the wrong side of a fight with Keanu Reeves' John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4, but now he is a movie fans are going to be rooting for him in the 2024 new movie Boy Kills World. And if the premise and cast for this action movie live up to its potential, we could have a new fan-favorite on our hands.

Original action movies like Boy Kills World have seen success in recent years becoming cult classics. Just last year, audiences loved the Finnish movie Sisu, while other examples include The Raid, Taken and John Wick itself. An action movie is just pure fun and spectacle, and Boy Kills World looks to be serving up plenty of that for movie fans.

Find out everything you need to know about Boy Kills World right here.

Boy Kills World is premiering exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK on April 26.

That should make it a good weekend for whatever moviegoers are in the mood for, as the action of Boy Kills World is joined by the sexy drama of Zendaya's Challengers and the wholesome family movie Unsung Hero.

Boy Kills World cast

Leading the way for things is Bill Skarsgård, playing the character named Boy, who is deaf and mute and on a mission to avenge his murdered family. In addition to starring in the previously mentioned John Wick: Chapter 4, Skarsgård is also known for Barbarian, Eternals, Castle Rock and playing Pennywise the Clown in It Chapter One and Two. Skarsgård also has multiple other movies set to premiere in 2024, including The Crow and Nosferatu.

While Skarsgård’s Boy may be mute, he is not voiceless, as his internal monologue is going to be heard by the audience. That is being provided by H. Jon Benjamin, most famous for his voice work on the animated series Archer and Bob's Burger.

Rounding out the Boy Kills World cast is Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day), Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey), Famke Janssen (X-Men), Sharlto Copley (Monkey Man), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), Isaiah Mustafa (It Chapter Two), Andrew Koji (Warrior) and Yaya Ruhian (The Raid).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Courtesy of Roadside Attractions) (Image credit: Courtesy of Roadside Attractions) (Image credit: Courtesy of Roadside Attractions) (Image credit: Courtesy of Roadside Attractions)

Boy Kills World plot

With an original script written by Tyler Burton Smith and Arend Remmers, here is the official synopsis for Boy Kills World:

"Skarsgård stars as 'Boy' who vows revenge after his family is murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Janssen), the deranged matriarch of a corrupt post-apocalyptic dynasty that left the boy orphaned, deaf and voiceless. Driven by his inner voice, one which he co-opted from his favorite childhood video game, Boy trains with a mysterious shaman (Ruhian) to become an instrument of death and is set loose on the eve of the annual culling of dissidents. Bedlam ensues as Boy commits bloody martial arts mayhem, inciting a wrath of carnage and blood-letting. As he tries to get his bearings in this delirious realm, Boy soon falls in with a desperate resistance group, all the while bickering with the apparent ghost of his rebellious little sister."

Boy Kills World trailer

Check out what mayhem is in store with the Boy Kills World trailers (both the official and red-band trailer) directly below:

Boy Kills World reviews

After initially screening at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023, the first round of reviews for Boy Kills World have been submitted. As of publication, the movie has a "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes .

Boy Kills World director

This is the feature movie debut of director Moritz Mohr. But in addition to his work in shorts and TV, he had plenty of experience backing him up, as Sam Raimi was one of the producers of the movie.