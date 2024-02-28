The Crow: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Bill Skarsgård movie

Superhero movies may be going through a bit of a slump right now, but comic books are still popular source materials for movies. This is backed up by cult favorite comic character The Crow getting another go on the big screen as a 2024 new movie.

Previously adapted in 1994, the original movie version of The Crow starred Brandon Lee (the son of famed martial artist Bruce Lee) and was well received at the time, as it is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes . Some attempted sequels (without Lee, who tragically died while filming the movie) did not live up to their predecessor, so now the character is getting a fresh start with this modern-day version.

Find out everything you need to know about The Crow right here.

The Crow is set for release on June 7, exclusively in US movie theaters; at this time, we don’t have any info on when it is going to screen in the UK or other regions.

The movie's premiere is actually taking the place of Ballerina, the John Wick spinoff that stars Ana de Armas, as that movie was delayed until 2025.

Also releasing in movie theaters on June 7 is the horror movie The Watchers starring Dakota Fanning.

The Crow cast

Taking over the mantle of The Crow/Eric Draven is none other than Bill Skarsgård. One of the members of the Skarsgård acting family (including Bill's dad Stellan and brother Alexander), Bill Skarsgård has had prominent roles in movies like John Wick: Chapter 4, Barbarian and Eternals, though his breakout role saw him donning elaborate makeup (like he will for The Crow) and playing Pennywise the Clown in the recent versions of IT.

Other confirmed members of The Crow cast include musician and actor FKA Twigs (Honey Boy), playing Eric Draven's girlfriend Shelly Webster, and Danny Huston (Yellowstone).

The Crow plot

This latest adaptation of The Crow is written by Zach Baylin and William Schneider. Here is the official synopsis:

"Soulmates Eric Draven and Shelly Webster are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The Crow trailer

There is no trailer for The Crow at this time, but we’ll add one as soon as it becomes available online. In the meantime, check out these first-look images from the movie.

Image 1 of 2 Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs in The Crow (Image credit: Larry Horricks/Yellow Flower LLC) Bill Skarsgard and FKA Twigs in The Crow (Image credit: Larry Horricks/Yellow Flower LLC)

Rupert Sanders movies

The Crow director Rupert Sanders is no stranger to big-budget projects. His two feature movie directing credits are for the Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron-starring movie Snow White and the Huntsman and the 2017 anime adaptation of Ghost in the Shell. More recently, he directed an episode of the popular sci-fi Apple TV plus original series Foundation.