Unsung Hero: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the movie

Get ready to be inspired by Unsung Hero, a 2024 new movie that is based on the true story of the family of For King + Country musicians Joel and Luke Smallbone, who immigrated to America and through faith and their love of music set about rebuilding their lives.

Real-life stories told on the big screen are definitely popular with moviegoers. Already in 2024, we've seen examples of that with Suncoast, Bob Marley: One Love, Ordinary Angels and Arthur the King. As they say, truth is stranger than fiction, and these movies are examples of the incredible stories that have the power to move people, which Unsung Hero hopes to do as well.

Here is everything you need to know about Unsung Hero.

Unsung Hero has been slated for an April 26 release date exclusively in North American movie theaters. At this time we don’t have any information on if/when Unsung Hero may get a UK release date.

Unsung Hero shares its release date with the Zendaya-led tennis drama Challengers.

Unsung Hero cast

To help tell the story of the Smallbone family's journey to success in America, Joel Smallbone is set to play his father David on screen. Though he is best known for being half of the For King + Country duo, Joel Smallbone does have some acting credits to his name, including The Book of Esther, Like a Country Song, Priceless and Journey to Bethlehem.

Starring alongside Joel Smallbone as the matriarch of the Smallbone family Helen is Daisy Betts. She is best known for her TV roles, which have included multiple episode runs in Out of the Blue, Persons Unknown, Harry's Law, Last Resort, Chicago Fire and Castle.

Other members of the cast include Paul Luke Bonnenfant (The Romanoffs) as Daniel Smallbone, Kirrilee Berger (Grown-ish) as Rebecca Smallbone, Tenz McCall (Monster) as Ben Smallbone, JJ Pantano (Full Disclosure) as Luke Smallbone, Diesel La Torraca (Ginny & Georgia) as Joel Smallbone, Angus K. Caldwell as Josh Smallbone and Terry O’Quinn (The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live) as Grandpa James.

Unsung Hero plot

Richard L. Ramsay and Joel Smallbone co-write the script for Unsung Hero. Here is the official synopsis:

"When David Smallbone's successful music company collapses, he moves his family from Australia to the United States in search of a brighter future. With nothing more than their six children, their suitcases and their love of music, David and his pregnant wife Helen set out to rebuild their lives from the ground up. Based on a remarkable true story, a mum's faith stands against all odds; and inspires her husband and children to hold onto theirs."

Unsung Hero trailer

Check out the trailer for Unsung Hero right here:

Unsung Hero directors

In addition to co-writing the screenplay, Ramsay and Smallbone also co-directed the movie. This is Smallbone's first time directing, while Ramsay previously directed the 2014 movie The Song.