Suncoast: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the coming-of-age movie

Inspired by the semi-autobiographical story of writer/director Laura Chinn, Suncoast is a coming-of-age drama starring Nico Parker, Woody Harrelson and Laura Linney that movie fans will soon be able to enjoy.

The 2024 new movie is a part of the 2024 Sundance Film Festival lineup, where its mix of drama and comedy seem like a perfect fit for the long-running fest. Is this going to be the latest Sundance breakout hit, like recent movies Past Lives, Talk to Me and others?

We have to wait and see on that, but in the meantime here is everything you need to know about Suncoast.

After Suncoast makes its debut at the Sundance Film Festival on January 21, general movie fans are only going to have to wait a few more weeks before they can watch it, as the movie premieres on the streaming service Hulu on February 9.

This means you of course need a Hulu subscription (standalone, Hulu with Live TV or Disney bundle) to watch.

At this time it is not clear when Suncoast will premiere in the UK, or where exactly, though a Disney Plus streaming debut seems likely.

Suncoast cast

Nico Parker, Ella Anderson, Ariel Martin and Daniella Taylor in Suncoast (Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Searchlight Pictures)

Nico Parker stars in Suncoast as Doris, a teenager who cares for her ill brother with her mom, but also wants the chance to just be a teen. Parker only has a few credits to her name in her career thus far, but they are some pretty big ones, including Tim Burton's Dumbo, Reminiscence with Hugh Jackman and HBO's The Last of Us.

Starring alongside Parker are two Hollywood veterans, Woody Harrelson and Laura Linney. Harrelson, best known for roles like White Men Can't Jump, Zombieland, True Detective season 1 and, most recently White House Plumbers, stars an activist that befriends Doris.

Linney plays Doris' mom, adding to her career credits that include Ozark, John Adams, The Savages and You Can Count on Me.

Other members of the Suncoast cast include Ella Anderson (The Boss), Daniella Taylor (Grown-ish), Amarr (4400) and Ariel Martin (Oracle).

Suncoast plot

Here is the official Suncoast synopsis from Searchlight Pictures:

"Inspired by the semi-autobiographical story of a teenager who, while caring for her brother along with her audacious mother, strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist who is protesting one of the most landmark medical cases of all time."

Suncoast trailer

While described as a drama, the Suncoast trailer highlights many of the humorous moments that the movie is going to feature, particularly with the relationship between Parker and Harrelson's characters. Watch the Suncoast trailer right here:

Who is Laura Chinn?

Suncoast is Laura Chinn's directing debut, but she has been working in TV and movies as a writer and actor for a while now.

Her writing credits include Florida Girls, The Mick, Grandfathered, Growing Up Fisher and Children's Hospital. On the acting side, she has popped up in the likes of Grey's Anatomy, My Name Is Earl, General Hospital, Lie to Me, The Mick and Florida Girls.