How to watch 2022 Sundance Film Festival — stream movies online

You don’t have to travel to Park City to attend the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, as many of the movies that make up the popular film festival’s exciting lineup this year can be available right from the comfort of your own home. Whether you want an encompassing (virtual) festival experience or just want to see a single movie, there are a number of options to take part in the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Taking place from Jan. 20-30, the 2022 Sundance Film Festival is welcoming movie lovers back to its traditional stomping grounds of Park City, Utah. The festival has already announced its lineup of movies for this year’s slate, which includes new projects from Jesse Eisenberg, Dakota Johnson, Sterling K. Brown, Emma Thompson, the late Michael K. Williams (in one of his final roles) and so many more to discover.

Even with the in-person festival back up and running, Sundance is keeping with the practice it began in 2021 as a response to the pandemic and is offering ways to watch Sundance movies at home.

Ticket package sales begin Dec. 17. Individual tickets sales start Jan. 6. Here's what you need to know about attending the 2022 Sundance Film Festival from the comfort of your own home.

How to watch 2022 Sundance Film Festival movies virtually

Festival Package

The Festival Package gets you 10 tickets to feature film screenings across the entire festival. This includes feature film premieres, second screenings and Award-Winner screenings. If you buy this package you'll have early access to ticket selection. It also provides access to Sundance’s New Frontier, Indie Episodic and the Short Film programs. Note, this package is not available to international audiences. Cost: $750

Award-Winners Package

With so many movies available to choose from, Sundance can be a bit overwhelming. The Awards-Winners Package should ease your selection process as it gives you access to eight of the movies that win awards during the festival.



Festival awards are announced on Jan. 28 — this package allows for four screenings per day on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30. Ticket selection is available immediately after the winners are announced. This package also offers access to the New Frontier program on Jan. 28 and the Indie Episodic and Short Film programs on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30. This package is not available to international audiences.

Day Package

Spend the day at the Sundance Film Festival virtually with this package. It allows you to see four online screenings during a single day between Jan. 22 and Jan. 28. The package offers early access to ticket selection and covers the New Frontier, Indie Episodic and Short Film programs. Note: This package is not available to international audiences.

Explorer Pass

Open to anyone throughout the world, the Explorer Pass provides online access to Sundance’s New Frontier, Indie Episodic and Short Film programs. International audiences will get full access to New Frontier and Indie Episodic but only selected films in the Short Film program. This package can be used throughout the entirety of the Sundance Film Festival (Jan. 20-30).

Single film ticket

If none of the packages work for you there's an option to buy single tickets for available movies throughout the festival. However, with festival package ticket holders getting early access to ticket selection, it's likely that some films may not be available when you go to buy them — as tickets are done on a first-come, first-served basis. Still, there are no restrictions as to when you can go, or what kind of screenings you can get, it just depends on availability.

Sundance Film Festival Satellite Screens

Want to see Sundance movies on the big screen rather than your computer or TV? A handful of moviegoers will be in luck on that front, as Sundance has teamed with seven independent arthouse cinemas across the U.S. to showcase a curated selection of its 2022 movies to screen during the festival’s closing weekend, Jan. 28-30. Here are the seven Satellite Screen theaters:

Visit sundance.org or these theaters’ websites to get more information on attending the satellite screenings.