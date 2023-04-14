Polite Society: release date, trailer, reviews, cast and everything we know

In April 2022, an outside-the-box action movie hit movie theaters with a lot of strong buzz about it. Eleven months later Everything Everywhere All at Once won the Oscar for Best Picture and grossed more than $100 million at the worldwide box office. It may be a bit presumptuous to think that Polite Society could repeat those feats, but there are a number of similarities that should excite movie fans.

Polite Society is an indie action movie that has gotten a lot of buzz after premiering at festivals and has the chance to satisfy the action itch many moviegoers may have as they get ready for the official start of the summer blockbuster season.

Let's dive into everything you need to know about Polite Society, from its release date to what critics are saying about it, its trailer and who's in it.

After premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Polite Society officially joins the slate of new 2023 movies when it hits movie theaters worldwide on April 28.

There's no streaming date yet, but the movie hails from Focus Features, so when it does head that way, Peacock should be the place to stream Polite Society.

Polite Society plot

Polite Society looks to be combination of a lot of tantalizing components — heightened action and comedy and a story centered around Indian culture and sisterhood. Here is the official synopsis:

"A merry mash up of sisterly affection, parental disappointment and bold action, Polite Society follows martial artist-in-training Ria Khan who believes she must save her older sister Lena from her impending marriage. After enlisting the help of her friends, Ria attempts to pull off the most ambitious of all wedding heists in the name of independence and sisterhood."

Polite Society trailer

Watch the trailer for Polite Society below and tell me you're not the least bit intrigued about the movie:

Polite Society cast

Leading the way in Polite Society as Ria Khan is Priya Kansara. Her biggest credit before this movie was appearing in a pair of Bridgerton season 2 episodes. Starring alongside Kansara as Ria's sister Lena is Ritu Arya, who has a handful of major credits to her name, including Last Christmas, Doctor Who, Red Notice and The Umbrella Academy; she also is set to appear in another big 2023 movie, Barbie.

Here is the rest of the Polite Society principal cast:

Nimra Bucha (Ms. Marvel) as Raheela

Akshay Khanna (Chloe) as Salim Shah

Seraphina Beh (EastEnders) as Clara

Ella Bruccoleri (Call the Midwife) as Alba

Polite Society reviews — what the critics are saying

Polite Society has had a strong bit of buzz ahead of its release, as Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) scores the movie at 94% "Fresh" as of April 14. Alissa Wilkinson of Vox (opens in new tab) writes that the movie is "a joyful romp all its own," while Variety's Peter Debruge (opens in new tab) believes that the movie could one day be "an infinitely quotable future classic."

Polite Society director

Nira Manzoor on set of Polite Society (Image credit: Focus Features)

Nida Manzoor wrote and directed Polite Society, her first feature film, but she is not short on experience. Her work in TV includes directing a pair of Doctor Who episodes as well as creating and directing the entire first season of We Are Lady Parts.