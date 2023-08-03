Flora and Son: release date, cast and everything we know about the Joseph Gordon-Levitt movie

John Carney movies are their own genre of movie musicals, as entries like Once or Sing Street mix in songs in a more natural way than something like La La Land or West Side Story. We're going to get another example of a John Carney musical with the 2023 new movie Flora and Son.

The movie is coming from Apple TV Plus, which has a slate of big-name movies it is releasing in 2023, including Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott's Napoleon. So where does Flora and Son fit into all of that?

Here is everything that we know about Flora and Son, from its release date to its cast and more.

Apple has given Flora and Son a release date of September 29. At the moment, it is believed that will be the streaming debut of Flora and Son on Apple TV Plus.

It is unclear if there will be any theatrical release of Flora and Son, which would be necessary if the movie wants to qualify for the Oscars.

Flora and Son plot

Flora and Son is an original script from John Carney. Here is the official synopsis:

"Single mom Flora is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max. Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar. With the help of a washed-up LA musician, Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music. From the musical mind of John Carney, Flora and Son explores the bond between a mother and son on a journey toward a new harmony."

Flora and Son cast

Eve Hewson and Orén Kinlan in Flora and Son (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Headlining Flora and Son is Eve Hewson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Hewson plays the titular Flora, while Gordon-Levitt stars as Jeff, the washed-up musician.

Hewson has recently starred in the hit series Bad Sisters, while her other credits include Behind Her Eyes, 2018's Robin Hood and Steven Soderbergh's The Knick.

Gordon-Levitt is a well-known Hollywood star from Inception, Looper and (500) Days of Summer. Some of his most recent credits include the Apple TV Plus series Mr. Corman, Super Pumped and an episode of Poker Face.

Playing Max in the movie is newcomer Orén Kinlan. Before Flora and Son, Kinlan’s only previous credit was an episode of the TV series Taken Down.

The other listed actor from Apple TV Plus is Jack Reynor, who has previously worked with Carney on Sing Street. Among his other credits are Midsommar, Strange Angel, The Peripheral and Transformers: Age of Extinction.

Flora and Son trailer

No trailer for Flora and Son has been released yet. When one becomes available we'll add it right here.

How to watch Flora and Son

While we wait to find out if Flora and Son is going to have any time in movie theaters, if you want to make sure you can watch the movie you are going to need a subscription to Apple TV Plus. The streaming service is available in the US, UK and many other global regions, and it still allows you to try it out before making your first monthly payment with a seven-day Apple TV Plus free trial.

John Carney movies

While Carney is best known for his modern musical-infused movies, his list of credited features goes back to the 1990s. Here is the full list of the movies that John Carney has directed: