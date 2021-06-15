Everybody needs a good scare sometimes, and there are plenty of options for that with Tubi TV, which has some of the best horror movies easy to watch on its free streaming service.

Tubi TV is a free, ad-supported streaming service that offers thousands of hours of popular movies and TV shows. You can get a look at some of the overall best movies and best TV shows that can be found on the service, but let’s take a look at what are the best horror movies on Tubi TV.

Bit (2020)

One of the more recent horror titles available on Tubi, Bit follows the teenage Laurel on a summer vacation to Los Angeles, who ends up falling in with a group of queer feminist vampires that stalk LA’s predatory men.

The history of horror films has long had connective tissue with gay culture, with Bit just being among the newest and more open examples. Bit is also just one of many LGBTQ+ titles available to watch on Tubi.

Candyman (1992)

Later in 2021, horror fans will be treated to a new version of Candyman, but it is worth checking out the original ‘90s horror film that inspired the reboot.

Based on Clive Baker’s book, The Forbidden, Candyman refers to a murderous spirit with a hook for a hand that is brought to reality by a graduate student studying the myth that surrounds him.

Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, Xander Berkeley and Kassi Lemmons star.

Count Dracula (1970)

Most people today know Christopher Lee either from his roles in the Star Wars prequels or the Lord of the Rings movies, but before any of that Lee was a horror legend in large part because of the films in which he played Dracula.

Lee portrayed the iconic vampire in 10 films, of which Count Dracula is readily available to watch on Tubi. This film follows the traditional plot of Dracula pretty well, as it sees the legendary vampire pursued by familiar foes in Professor Van Helsing and Jonathan Harker, as well as featuring other well known Dracula characters Renfield and Mina Harker.

Besides Bela Lugosi, there may not be a more recognizable Dracula than Christopher Lee.

Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead (2014)

Sometimes it’s fun when a horror film just leans into the absurd and brings us something we weren’t expecting. That is the case with the Dead Snow franchise, which sees its protagonists go up against battalions of zombified Nazis.

Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead continues to follow Martin, still being pursued by the undead Nazis, when he is joined by a group of American zombie enthusiasts.

The “Red” in the title refers to zombies of World War II Russian soldiers, who Martin and his friends are able to enlist in their fight against the Nazi zombies. Watch the movie to see how that plays out.

Interview With the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)

Before Twilight, the movie that made handsome vampires a thing was Interview With the Vampire, which starred Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Antonio Banderas as undead bloodsuckers.

The story from Anne Rice depicts the vampire Louis recounting his life story to a modern day writer, much of which takes place during the Gothic era. Neil Jordan directed the film that also stars Christian Slater and a young Kirsten Dunst.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Like many classic horror/sci-fi films, there has been more than one iteration of Invasion of the Body Snatchers. The 1978 edition is the one available on Tubi and stars Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Jeff Goldblum, Veronica Cartwright and Leonard Nimoy.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers sees the arrival of alien seeds that come to Earth, growing pods that invade San Francisco and begin to replace the people living there with emotionless automatons. The film is responsible for that famous image of Sutherland all bug-eyed, mouth agape and pointing.

The original 1956 Invasion of the Body Snatchers was also a critically acclaimed film. To pay homage to its predecessor, the 1978 version included cameos from the original star, Kevin McCarthy and director Don Siegel.

It Follows (2015)

Sometimes in horror, less is more, and that certainly was the case for the 2015 surprise hit, It Follows. Rather than featuring some heavy effects created monster or a lot of jump scares, It Follows creates a sense of dread from a slow moving, unrelenting presence that begins to follow the protagonist after a sexual encounter.

Atmospheric horror films like The Witch, Hereditary and Midsommar have become a popular branch of the horror genre, and David Robert Mitchell’s It Follows is among the best examples of what it can be when done well.

The Lost Boys (1987)

Moving to a new town is always awkward, it’s worse though if that town happens to be infested with vampires. That’s the basis of the Joel Schumache directed The Lost Boys.

After Michael (Jason Patric) and his family move to a small California town, he is turned into a vampire by a group of teenage-looking bloodsuckers led by David (Kiefer Sutherland). The cast features a number of other ‘80s teen superstars, including Corey Haim, Corey Feldman, Alex Winter, as well as Dianne Wiest, Edward Herrmann and Jami Gertz.

The ‘80s provided teenage movies of all other genres, so a vampire film was bound to sneak in there as well.

The Mummy (1932)

In 1931, Universal Pictures began its reign as the home of classic horror monsters with Dracula and Frankenstein. It added the third member of its iconic trio the next year with The Mummy.

Starring Boris Karloff, who had already gained fame playing the Monster in Frankenstein, The Mummy sees a cursed mummy reanimated in 1930s Cairo, where he tries to lure a young woman so he can reincarnate his lost love from ancient times.

We saw a comedy-action take on this story in the Brendan Fraser-led adaptation in 1999, but the 1932 original holds up thanks to another stellar horror performance by Karloff and a tight but effective story.

Suspiria (1977)

Italian director Dario Argento brought the scares in Suspiria, which focuses on a young American dancer who comes to a world renowned dance academy. She quickly discovers, however, that there is something sinister behind the curtains at the school.

Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino crafted a remake of Suspiria just a fews ago, attempting to dig deeper into the story, running about an hour longer than the original. But Argento’s Suspiria masterfully packs a haunting tone and thrilling climax in just about 90 minutes.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre has been a horror story done over multiple times through the years. But as is the case in many of these situations, it’s just hard to top the original.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre sees five young friends attempting to visit a family grave only to end up being pursued by a group of cannibals, including the chainsaw wielding Leatherface.

The big screen debut of Leatherface was based loosely on serial killer Ed Gein.

Train to Busan (2016)

South Korean filmmakers have been putting their mark on the horror franchise in recent years. This includes Train to Busan, a zombie film from director Sang-ho Yeon, where passengers on a train traveling from Seoul to Busan are forced to fight for their lives as a zombie virus breaks out.

Train to Busan was able to have both critical success — it played at the Cannes International Film Festival and has a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes — and a hit among fans, be it right away in its home country of South Korea or with an ardent cult following in the U.S. and other places around the world.