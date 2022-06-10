Line of Duty stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure respond to new series rumours

Could Line of Duty's AC-12 be making their comeback anytime soon?

Line of Duty favourites Martin Compston, who plays Steve Arnott and Vicky McClure, who plays Kate Fleming, have discussed season 7 rumours for the critically-acclaimed crime drama.

Rumours sparked for a season 7 after Martin posted a picture of the pair having dinner with creator Jed Mercurio and their co-star Adrian Dunbar, where he captioned the picture: “Talking tattoo designs ❤️”

Appearing on Good Morning Britain this morning (Friday, June 10), the pair, who are due to take part in Sunday’s Soccer Aid, addressed the rumours of an upcoming season.

Talking to presenters Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard, the stars revealed that they were keen to return.

Martin said of their cast friendship that: "We did say if we ever got 12 million we’d get tattoos AC12 million, but we haven’t got it yet. If we ever do another series, I think it’ll be something we all do together then.”

"So are you then? Doing another series?” Kate questioned.

"Nothing’s planned as yet, we just went out for a nice meal," Vicky replied.

"Teases, the lot of you!" Kate called out.

"No, I'm telling the truth. Nothing planned and set in stone. Like Martin said before, we always have a long break in between series so it’s not really too abnormal to what we normally do,” Vicky said.

Vicky played Kate Fleming in Line of Duty. (Image credit: BBC/World Productions)

Meanwhile, Martin added: "We’ve done ten years now and the fact that people still want to see the show is amazing — and if there’s still a story to be told, I’m sure Jed will bring us back."

Fans have been waiting for Line of Duty season 7 to return since season 6 wrapped last year, but there has been no confirmation on when or if a seventh season will air.

Last year, Line of Duty was officially named the UK’s most-watched drama series of the 21st century, after a whopping 15.24 million viewers tuned into the highly anticipated season six finale .