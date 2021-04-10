Who is DS Chris Lomax in 'Line of Duty'?

Detective Sergeant Chris Lomax has joined the Murder Investigation Team for Line of Duty's season 6, earning himself a place in Jed Mercurio's complex and clever storyline plotting.

But what do we know about the newcomer who is now working alongside Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) and DCI Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald)?

Here is everything you need to know about the new character...

Who is DS Chris Lomax?

Chris Lomax has joined Line of Duty for Season 6, working for the MIT who are investigating the murder of journalist Gail Vella.

We first saw Lomax when he was working a night shift at Hillside Lane Station and got a call from a CHIS handler with information on Operation Lighthouse. But before he could go ahead and bring any suspects in, DSU Ian Buckells called a halt on the operation.

Lomax has since been a central part of the team investigating Operation Lighthouse. He was part of the police convoy that got rerouted because of an armed robbery on a bookies in episode one and has also been seen interviewing witnesses and looking into forensics.

Chris Lomax was also the one who ran a background check on the witness called Deborah Devereux who had come forward apparently placing Terry Boyle at the pub the night the CHIS heard someone bragging about Gail Vella's murder. A witness statement that later was thrown into question when it appeared she had previous shifty links to DCU Buckells.

With Lomax being new to Line of Duty we don't know a lot about his background or personal life, however, we know he joined Central Police in June 2010 after training at Chislehurst Police College.

Chris is working alongside Kate Fleming and Jo Davidson investigating Operation Lighthouse. (Image credit: BBC/World Productions)

Who plays DS Chris Lomax?

DS Chris Lomax is played by actor Perry Fitzpatrick, who has appeared in shows like This Is England '90, I Am and Peaky Blinders.

He has also starred alongside his Line of Duty co-star Vicky McClure in the Channel 4 drama I Am Nicola where the pair played husband and wife. Perry has also appeared in the Downton Abbey movie as Chris Webster, who takes Thomas Barrow to the underground gay club before they get caught by the police.

As well as appearing in Line of Duty and I Am Nicola with Vicky McClure, Perry is also good friends with the actress. In fact, they have been best friends for more than 20 years and even their families are friends. The pair met when they were just 11 years old at The Television Workshop.

Actors Vicky and Perry who play Kate and Chris in Line of Duty have been friends for more than 20 years. (Image credit: BBC/World Productions)

Could DS Chris Lomax be corrupt?

While at the moment it seems Chris Lomax is squeaky clean, that could all change because this is Line of Duty after all.

So far Chris seems to be a well-respected member of the Murder Investigation Team, but does that mean he will continue to work alongside Kate to crack Gail's murder case, or we should be keeping a close eye on him?

Line of Duty airs on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One. You can catch up on past series and missed episode on BBC iPlayer.