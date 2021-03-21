'Line of Duty' 6.01 Review: AC-12 are back with a bang

Just when you think Line of Duty couldn't get any better, the new series kicks off with a belter of an episode.

Line of Duty Season 6 is finally here... and what a wait it has been for fans of the show. The last time we saw Ted Hastings and his team on our screens was back in the first half of 2019 when Season 5 hit our screens.

After an agonising two year wait, which was delayed until later than originally planned due to Covid-19 shutting down production, the sixth season is here at last. And, if episode one is anything to go by, it was well worth the wait.

New additions to the team

While we're already missing Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) on AC-12, we're loving the new face on the team, DC Chloe Bishop, who has joined Line of Duty. She seems to be hard-working, loyal and fits in nicely... but will her determination to prove herself as an indispensable part of the team last the entire series? As first impressions go Chloe has hit the mark — and even Ted (Adrian Dunbar) likes her, which is high praise indeed.

Another new face is Joanne Davidson (Kelly Macdonald) who has already got us trying to work out what exactly she is hiding. Is she working under cover? Is she corrupt and trying to cover her tracks? Or is her turbulent private life (take a bow Farida Jatri!) causing her to drop the ball at work? And HOW did she know that the armed robbery was going on? Was it all an elaborate set up to get Kate off the team heading to arrest 'Ross Turner'? Something doesn't add up, but what is she hiding?

Shalom Brune-Franklin has joined the cast as DC Chloe Bishop. (Image credit: C) World Productions - Photographer: Steffan Hill)

What other questions has episode one left us asking?

Why did DCI Buckells delay them bringing in 'Ross Turner' — the suspect for the Gail Vella murder — at the start of the episode? He then gave the wrong surveillance authority on Beachwood House... was this a genuine mistake, or was he trying to cover something? Could he be H? Or are they leading us up the garden path with this one?

What exactly did Farida Jatri mean when she said "You don't know what she is capable of" during her conversation with Steve Arnott (Martin Compston)? What does she know about Jo that we don't... yet?

Terry Boyle is back, but what has he been doing since we last saw him in Season 5? All Line of Duty fans know that every clue and every character has their place, woven into the intricate story — and familiar characters can crop up at any time which is exactly what has happened with Terry Boyle. How much does he know about what happened to Gail Vella? Who is he covering for? Something tells us there is a lot more to come from Terry over the course of Season 6.

And finally, the most important question of all... when will we see Kate and Steve — AKA the Dream Team — working together again? Please don't make us wait too long!