Extraction 2: release date, teaser video, cast, plot and everything we know about the Chris Hemsworth film

Returning to the role of Tyler Rake, Extraction 2 sees Chris Hemsworth back as an Australian weapons expert turned hero who is ready to risk life and limb to save the day. We mean this figuratively of course, as Rake barely survived the events of Extraction, a movie based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.

While the mission in the original film took the character to Bangladesh to rescue the son of an Indian drug kingpin, in the sequel, Rake heads to Europe to take on a Georgian gangster in an effort to save an entire family. Will his skills again be pushed to the limits?

Here’s everything we know about Extraction 2.

Extraction 2 premieres on Friday, June 16 on Netflix. This means you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service to view the film. Currently, Netflix offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.

Extraction 2 trailer

Fans of the first film defintiely have something to look forward to in the sequel. Take a look at the teaser/trailer that was released on April 3.

Extraction 2 plot

Here is the official synopsis for Extraction 2:

"After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held. Hemsworth reunites with director Sam Hargrave, with Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO producing and Joe Russo writing. Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring."

Extraction 2 cast

Chris Hemsworth, Extraction 2 (Image credit: Jasin Boland/Netflix)

Leading the way for Extraction 2 is Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake. Hemsworth is no stranger to playing a hero of sorts. He currently brings the thunder and lightning in the Marvel Universe as Thor having last been seen in Thor: Love and Thunder. The actor has also appeared in films such as Spiderhead, Men in Black: International and Snow White and The Huntsman.

Returning alongside Hemsworth in Extraction 2 is Golshifteh Farahani, who plays Nik Khan. Farahani has been spotted in Invasion, Paterson and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Adam Bessa (Hanna), Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow), Daniel Bernhardt (Lou) and Tinatin Dalakishvili (The Undeclared War) also star in the film.

Extraction 2 director

Sam Hargrave returned to the directing chair for Extraction 2 having previously directed the original Extraction film. Prior to this franchise, he directed a number of short films and appeared as an actor in several box-office hits including Avengers: Endgame, Birds of Prey and Atomic Blonde. By the way, he actually played Gaetan in the first Extraction.