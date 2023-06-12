Full Circle: release date, cast and everything we know about the Steven Soderbergh series

Steven Soderbergh has not stopped since his brief retirement from directing a few years back, as the Oscar and Emmy-winner has a brand new limited series for viewers, Full Circle. This after he released Magic Mike's Last Dance earlier in 2023.

Full Circle is set to be Soderbergh's first TV series since 2018's Mosaic, with the new series also being of the limited variety (six episodes in all). Both Mosaic and Full Circle were written by Ed Solomon. Soderbergh's TV experience also includes The Knick, directed the TV movie Behind the Candelabra and the 2003 improvised political satire K Street.

A Soderbergh project is always buzz-worthy, so here is everything you need to know about Full Circle.

Full Circle is set to premiere on Thursday, July 13, exclusively on Max. The streaming service is going to release two episodes on July 13 and the two subsequent weeks, meaning all six episodes of the limited series are going to be available to stream as of July 27.

The limited series is one of Max's marquee originals of the summer TV schedule.

Full Circle plot

Here is the official synopsis for Full Circle:

"An investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City."

Again, the series is written by Ed Solomon, who Soderbergh previously worked with on Mosaic and No Sudden Move.

Full Circle cast

The cast for Full Circle is star-studded, which should be no surprise for a Steven Soderbergh project. Character details are scarce, but here are the actors appearing in the show are:

Full Circle trailer

The teaser for Full Circle just brushes the surface of what looks to be a deep web of secrets among the characters. Check it out right here:

If you want to find out more, you're going to need to watch Full Circle when it becomes available.

How to watch Full Circle

To watch Full Circle, a subscription to Max is needed, as the limited series streams exclusively on the platform where it is available. To sign up, you can either add it as its own standalone streaming service or there is the option to get it as an add-on channel through some other platforms, including YouTube TV, Prime Video and more.