On a Wing and a Prayer: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Dennis Quaid movie

Dennis Quaid and company take to the skies to bring an incredible true story to screens in the new movie On a Wing and a Prayer.

Based on the 2009 event that saw a father forced to take control of the private plane carrying him and his family after the pilot suffers a fatal heart attack, On a Wing and a Prayer is being promoted as a story of "faith and survival." It joins another faith-based story hoping for a strong reception in 2023, Jesus Revolution.

Here is everything that you need to know about On a Wing and a Prayer.

Movie fans can watch On a Wing and a Prayer starting April 7, as the movie is going to stream exclusively on Prime Video in just about all regions where the streaming service is available.

On a Wing and a Prayer plot

Here is the official synopsis of On a Wing and a Prayer from Amazon Studios:

"In this extraordinary true story of faith and survival, On a Wing and a Prayer follows passenger Doug White's harrowing journey to safely land a plane and save his entire family from insurmountable danger after their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight."

The script was written by Brian Egeston (House of Payne).

On a Wing and a Prayer cast

Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham in On a Wing and a Prayer (Image credit: Courtesy of Prime Video/Boris Martin)

Dennis Quaid is playing Doug White in On a Wing and a Prayer. Quaid has been working in Hollywood for decades, with many popular movies over the years, including Breaking Away, The Right Stuff, Great Balls of Fire, The Parent Trap, Traffic, The Rookie and The Day After Tomorrow. More recently, he has starred in movies like A Dog's Purpose, American Underdog and Strange World.

Heather Graham stars alongside Quaid as Doug's wife. Graham is best known for her roles in movies like Boogie Nights, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and The Hangover. She's also appeared on TV in Angie Tribeca, Get Shorty and The Stand.

Jesse Metcalfe rounds out the main cast of the movie, playing a character named Kai who is an experienced pilot and tries to help Doug land the plane. Metcalfe's career credits include Desperate Housewives, John Tucker Must Die, Dallas and God's Not Dead 2.

Other members of the cast include Anna Enger Ritch, Brandon Quinn, Rachel Markarian, Brett Rice, Rocky Myers, Selena Anduze, Wilbur Fitzgerald, James Healy Jr., Jessi Case and Abigail Rhyne.

On a Wing and a Prayer trailer

Watch the trailer for On a Wing and a Prayer right here:

On a Wing and a Prayer director

Sean McNamara stepped behind the camera to direct On a Wing and a Prayer. McNamara has more than 70 directing credits to his name in both movie and TV, including The King's Daughter, The Miracle Season and Soul Surfer, the latter of which he worked with Dennis Quaid on.