'The King's Daughter': release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

The King's Daughter is a new film set for release early next year and stars James Bond legend Pierce Brosnan and Skins star Kaya Scodelario in the two leading roles, King Louis XIV and Marie-Josephe D'Alember.

The film is based on the 1997 novel The Moon and the Sun by Vonda N. McIntyre, with the screenplay written by She's the One producer James Schamus. It's directed by Hoovey producer Sean McNamara.

In addition to this, Julie Andrews will narrate the film. Director Sean McNamara said: "I’m so excited for the North American audience to see The King’s Daughter in theaters this January.

"There is only one Julie Andrews and she has blessed audiences around the globe with her lovely voice and amazing storytelling. Please join her as she narrates our story of the mythical mermaid who lives in the fountains of Versailles."

The film will be available in US cinemas from January 21, 2022. It was actually filmed in 2014, but is finally getting a release next year!

What is the plot?

The official plot is: "King Louis XIV's (Brosnan) quest for immortality leads him to capture a mermaid's (Fan) life force, but his immovable will is challenged when his long-hidden illegitimate daughter (Scodelario) forms a bond with the magical creature."

Who's in the cast?

Here's who joins Pierce Brosnan and Kaya Scodelario in The King's Daughter cast...

Benjamin Walker as Yves De La Croix

William Hurt as Pere La Chaise

Bingbing Fan as Mermaid

Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Jean-Michel Lintillac

Pablo Schreiber as Dr. Labarthe

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a trailer for The King's Daughter is available now. In it, we see Marie-Josephe D'Alember leaving her home to meet her estranged father, King Louis XIV. While there, she navigates a life she's never really known and also befriends a mermaid, causing complications for the king!