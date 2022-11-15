Magic Mike’s Last Dance: trailer, release date, cast and everything we know about the movie

When Magic Mike came out in 2012, few expected it to be the critical hit it was and to spawn its own franchise, but that's what happened. Now, the surprise hit looks to be hanging it up with the trilogy capper, Magic Mike's Last Dance, one of the big early new movies of 2023.

Of course, you can't have a Magic Mike movie without Channing Tatum back in the titular role, but it's not just him, original director Steven Soderbergh returns to help close the story out.

What else do you need to know about Magic Mike’s Last Dance? Read on to get all the key info.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance could be one of the first big movies of 2023, as it has a February 10 release date exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and most of the world.

Channing Tatum has had some good luck with February releases in his career. In February 2022 his movie Dog opened at No. 2 at the US box office (beat by Tom Holland’s big budget Uncharted), while in 2010 Dear John, which he starred in alongside Amanda Seyfried, ended Avatar's run at the top of the weekly box office.

It's biggest challenges for box office supremacy on February 10 are the romance movies It's All Coming Back to Me and Your Place or Mine (the latter starring Reese Witherspoon).

Magic Mike’s Last Dance trailer

There’s no better way to get excited for Magic Mike's Last Dance than to watch the official trailer for the movie, which sees Magic Mike head to London to put on a show like never before with the help of a wealthy benefactor. Give it a watch right here:

Magic Mike’s Last Dance plot

As you can see from the trailer above, Magic Mike's Last Dance is going to have the talented dancer try his luck at stardom one more time in London, while also forming a connection with the producer of the show. But for some more insight, here is the official plot synopsis:

"'Magic' Mike Lane takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse… and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he — and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape — be able to pull it off?"

Reid Carolin, who wrote the previous two Magic Mike movies, is once again credited with the screenplay for Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance cast

Channing Tatum returns to one of his signature roles as "Magic" Mike Lane. Tatum is a fan-favorite actor, with popular turns in 21 Jump Street and 22 Jump Street, Foxcatcher, White House Down and The Lost City.

Sharing top billing with Tatum is Salma Hayek. The Oscar-nominated actress is playing the wealthy socialite Maxandra Mendoza that recruits Magic Mike for the show. Hayek has most recently been seen in House of Gucci, Eternals and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, but is also known for Desperado and Frida.

Others in the cast include Ayub Khan Din (Ackerly Bridge), Juliette Motamed (We Are Lady Parts), Vicki Pepperdine (Johnny English Strikes Again) and newcomer Jemelia George.

Not listed are any of Magic Mike's former dance partners, which include the likes of Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer, Adam Rodriguez and Kevin Nash.

Steven Soderbergh movies

After directing Magic Mike but then not doing Magic Mike XXL (though he was an executive producer), Steven Soderbergh is back behind the camera for Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Famously, Soderbergh said that he was going to retire from directing movies (opens in new tab) in 2013. But like many who retire young, he must have gotten antsy because it was just four years before he would direct his next movie and he's been pretty darn busy since.

Here are some of the biggest movies that Soderbergh has directed (for a full list, visit IMDb (opens in new tab)):

Sex, Lies and Videotape (1989)

Out of Sight (1998)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Traffic (2000)

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Ocean's Twelves (2004)

Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

The Informant! (2009)

Contagion (2011)

Magic Mike (2012)

Side Effects (2013)

Logan Lucky (2017)

High Flying Bird (2019)

Let Them All Talk (2020)

No Sudden Move (2021)

Kimi (2022)

How to watch Magic Mike

If you want to catch up with the Magic Mike franchise before Magic Mike's Last Dance comes out, here's where you can find the movies.

Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL are both available to stream on HBO Max in the US, as well as to rent through digital on-demand. In the UK, Magic Mike can be streamed on Starz Play, while Magic Mike XXL is only available via digital on-demand.