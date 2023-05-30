I'm a Virgo: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Boots Riley TV show

After making waves with his movie debut Sorry to Bother You, Boots Riley is heading to TV with his latest project, I'm a Virgo, and it looks to be a similarly imaginative and entertaining premise.

I'm a Virgo is poised to be one of Prime Video's big summer TV shows for 2023, along with Jack Ryan season 4, Good Omens season 2 and The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2.

Here is everything we know about I'm a Virgo.

I'm a Virgo premieres exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, June 23. All episodes of the series will be available to watch immediately on June 23.

I'm a Virgo plot

Boots Riley loves to get weird with his projects to help convey some uncomfortable truths in the world with a fantastical and comedic touch. That certainly looks to be the case once again with I'm a Virgo, which Riley wrote alongside Tze Chun, Marcus Gardley, Michael R. Jackson and Whitney White.

Here is the official synopsis from Prime Video:

"I'm A Virgo is a darkly comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride about Cootie, a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, California. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations and encounters his idol, the real-life superhero named The Hero. I'm A Virgo is a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey."

I'm a Virgo cast

Headlining I'm a Virgo as the 13-foot-tall Cootie is Jharrel Jerome. The 26-year-old actor is already an Emmy winner for his performance in the Netflix limited series When They See Us, but he has also starred in Concrete Cowboy, Mr. Mercedes and Moonlight.

Playing The Hero in the series is familiar face Walton Goggins. Goggins is best known for his roles in Justified, Vice Principals, Django Unchained and The Hateful Eight. Most recently he starred in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, George & Tammy and the Prime Video animated series Invincible.

Other cast members for I'm a Virgo include Brett Gray (On My Block, Star Trek: Prodigy), Kara Young (The Staircase, The Punisher), Allius Barnes (Cruel Summer, PEN15), Olivia Washington (Breaking, The Butler), Mike Epps (The Upshaws, Dolemite is My Name) and Carmen Ejogo (True Detective, Your Honor).

I'm a Virgo trailer

You'll want to watch the I'm a Virgo trailer to get just a sense of what Boots Riley has in store for viewers with this new series.

Who is Boots Riley?

Boots Riley is a musician, director and writer. Before he got into movies, he was best known as the lead vocalist for The Coup and Street Sweeper Social Club. After more than 25 years in the music industry, he made his movie debut writing and directing Sorry to Bother You, which is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes and won multiple awards, including Best First Feature from the Independent Spirit Awards.

Riley spoke to The San Francisco Standard about his very unique takes on stories, saying, "The more specific you get, the more universal it is. And those specificities we don’t see that much in film and TV."

How to watch I'm a Virgo

If you want to watch I'm a Virgo when it arrives on June 23, you need access to Prime Video, which requires an Amazon Prime subscription. The good news is that in addition to giving you access to I’m a Virgo and other Prime Video originals and library titles, an Amazon Prime account can be used for online shopping and discounts. Prime Video is available in more than 240 countries.