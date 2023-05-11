Good Omens season 2: release date, cast, first look and everything we know

Good Omens season 2 is right around the corner after fans have waited patiently for the next instalment in the beloved Neil Gaiman series, which is based on the novel he co-wrote with Terry Pratchett.

Announcing the second season in a blog post, Neil Gaiman said: "There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next (and also, what happened before) to our favorite Angel and Demon. Here are, perhaps, some of the answers you've been hoping for.

"As Good Omens continues, we will be back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery which starts with one of the angels wandering through a Soho street market with no memory of who they might be, on their way to Aziraphale's bookshop."

Here's everything we know about Prime Video's Good Omens season 2 so far...

The new instalment of Good Omens will be released on Friday, July 28, and will be a Prime Video exclusive.

This exciting news was confirmed on the show's official Twitter account alongside a new poster for the series. They wrote: "And on the 10th of May, we were given a date for season 2, and it is ineffably good. Good Omens returns July 28th on Prime Video."

Good Omens season 2 plot

BBC Studios, who produced the series, says: "Season 2 of Good Omens explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley.

"Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery."

Good Omens season 2 cast

John Hamm will reprise his role as the archangel Gabriel. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Fans will be pleased to know that plenty of favorites are returning to our screens. Of course, Michael Sheen and David Tennant are back as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively.

Also reprising their roles are the beloved archangel actors. So we'll be seeing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as Uriel once again.

Meanwhile, Miranda Richardson plays demon Shax, Maggie Service is Maggie, and Nina Sosanya takes on the role of Nina.

Some new faces are also joining, such as Silent Witness legend Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, The Man Who Fell to Earth's Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Bridgerton's Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

So there's quite the cast to look forward to!

Is there a trailer?

No trailer yet. Watch this space!