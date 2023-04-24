The Upshaws season 4: release date and everything we know about the comedy

Netflix’s first family of Indianapolis is back in The Upshaws season 4. The comedy has been a hit for viewers who can’t get enough of watching Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes trade comedic insults as Bennie and Lucretia.

While fans anticipate the jokes and laughs will keep on coming, there are naturally questions about what happens next for the Upshaw crew as family matriarch Regina (Kim Fields) has moved out of the house, and Bennie and Lucretia continue to navigate their tumultuous work relationship.

Here’s everything we know about The Upshaws season 4.

The Upshaws season 4 premieres on Netflix on Thursday, August 17. Check out the cast’s announcement about the new season in the video below.

The Upshaws season 4 plot

An official synopsis for the new season has not yet been released. However, based on how season 3 ended, there is a lot to look forward to in the new episodes.

For example, in the season 3 finale, Regina appeared to be suffering from depression despite her finally being accepted and enrolled in her dream graduate studies program. Although her loved ones tried to support her and lend help, their kind words fell flat, and Regina moved out of the family home. Given there was no resolution to this story arc, fans can expect to see it continue in season 4.

Then there’s Bennie and Lucretia. Now that they’re back in business together running the automotive shop after the fiasco of their arrest last season, will Lucretia learn to trust Bennie a little more? We doubt it because the two are like oil and water.

Speaking of Bennie, his younger son Kelvin (Diamond Lyons) and his mom Tasha (Gabrielle Dennis) showed up in the final moments of the season 3 finale. Given Tasha was supposed to be getting married to her fiancé and was living in a neighboring town, her showing up unannounced seems to hint at something ominous happening with her engagement.

Wanda Skyes, Kim Fields and Mike Epps in The Upshaws (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

The Upshaws season 4 cast

Back to lead The Upshaws cast are popular comedians Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes. Epps has a long history in Hollywood having appeared in projects such as the Friday franchise, The Hangover franchise and Dolemite Is My Name. He’s recently been spotted in You People. Sykes just wrapped up a stint in History of the World: Part II. She’s also starred in other comedies like The New Adventures of Old Christine, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Black-ish.

The Upshaws cast is rounded out by the following:

Kim Fields (Living Single)

Gabrielle Dennis (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Jermelle Simon (Animal Kingdom)

Page Kennedy (Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.)

Diamond Lyons (5th Ward)

Journey Christine (Outsiders)

Khali Spraggins (Empire)

The Upshaws season 4 trailer

It’s a bit too early for a trailer. However, once one becomes available we’ll place it here.

How to watch The Upshaws

The Upshaws is a Netflix original series. For those hoping to watch new episodes, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several different options to choose from for would-be subscribers.