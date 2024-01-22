A Real Pain guide: cast, plot, reviews and everything we know about the Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg movie

Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg head out on an international journey of discovery in A Real Pain, a dramedy set to join the 2024 new movie release schedule.

The movie, which had its world premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, is the second writing and directorial outing for Eisenberg, though it marks the first time that he is pulling triple duty and also starring in his own movie. Early results are good, with strong buzz building around A Real Pain.

We’ve got everything that you need to know about A Real Pain right here.

There is no official release date for A Real Pain at this time, but Searchlight Pictures picked up the movie out of Sundance and, as reports indicate, intends to release it in movie theaters in 2024.

When there are any details on an official A Real Pain release date we'll add them here.

A Real Pain cast

The cast for A Real Pain is highlighted by the tandem of Kieran Culkin and Jesse Eisenberg, who star as cousins Benji (Culkin) and David (Eisenberg) in the international road-trip story.

Culkin is coming off of his award-winning performance as Roman Roy in the hit TV show Succession. While his biggest roles have come on TV (he also starred in a season of Fargo and Netflix's recent Scott Pilgrim Takes Off), Culkin's movie credits include the likes of Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move, the fan-favorite Scott Pilgrim vs the World and the Steve Martin Father of the Bride movies.

Eisenberg recently had an acclaimed TV role himself, starring in the limited TV series Fleishman Is in Trouble, but he has predominantly worked on the big screen, with his most notable roles coming in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zombieland, Now You See Me and his Oscar-nominated performance in The Social Network. A Real Pain is actually the second 2024 Sundance movie that Eisenberg stars in, the other being Sasquatch Sunset.

Also in the A Real Pain cast are Will Sharpe (The White Lotus season 2), Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing) and Kurt Egyiawan (Bodies).

A Real Pain plot

As we mentioned, Eisenberg wrote the script for A Real Pain. Here is the official synopsis for the movie, via the Sundance Film Festival:

"Mismatched cousins David and Benji reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the pair's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history."

A Real Pain reviews

Critics have given their first thoughts on A Real Pain after the movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and they are good. At the time of publication the movie has a perfect 100% "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes .

Here is a sampling of what critics thought:

Owen Gleiberman, Variety : "It's a delight and a revelation — a deft, funny, heady, beautifully staged ramble of a road movie…"

Nick Schager, The Daily Beast : "Together, [Culkin and Eisenberg] make for a winning pair, balancing each other in a variety of ways that speak to the material's larger concerns about loss, grief, remembrance and regret."

A Real Pain trailer

There is no trailer for A Real Pain right now, but one becomes available online we’ll add it here.

Jesse Eisenberg directed movies

Eisenberg has begun to take on more directing projects. As we mentioned above, A Real Pain is the second movie he has directed, preceded by When You Finishing Saving the World, which like A Real Pain he also wrote.