2021 Emmy nominations: 'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian,' 'WandaVision' lead pack

The 2021 Emmy nominations, for the 73rd Emmy Awards, have officially been announced. The nominations are recognition for many of the series that helped us all get through the pandemic, with shows like The Crown, WandaVision, The Mandalorian, Ted Lasso, The Queen's Gambit, Mare of Easttown and more scoring big with the TV Academy.

The Crown and The Mandalorian led the field with 24 nominations each, including both earning Outstanding Drama Series nods; The Crown's actors — Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor and more — dominated in the acting category, while The Mandalorian made its bones behind the camera, though Giancarlo Esposito was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama.

The other major players in the drama category included The Boys, Bridgerton, The Handmaid's Tale, Lovecraft Country, Pose and This Is Us.

On the comedy side, Saturday Night Live and Ted Lasso outpaced their fellow nominees. SNL earned 21 total nominations, with five members of its cast (Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang) earning Supporting Actress/Actor noms.

Ted Lasso's cast also had a big day, in addition to an Outstanding Comedy Series and Lead Actor (Jason Sudeikis) noms, Ted Lasso dominated the supporting categories with nominations for Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham. It's a nice feather in the Apple TV Plus series' cap before season two debuts July 23.

Beyond Ted Lasso, the full Outstanding Comedy Series field includes black-ish, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, Hacks, The Kominsky Method and Pen15.

The most competitive category though may be for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, which features five shows that critics and fans gushed over the last year: I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown, The Queen's Gambit, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision.

In case you were wondering, Loki just missed out on qualifying for this year's Emmys and its May 31 cutoff date. Perhaps the god of mischief will similar luck next year.

As clear by the nominations, streaming was also the dominant platform of this year's nominees. HBO/HBO Max led all networks with 130 nominations, while Netflix trailed by just one with 129 of its own. Disney Plus (71) and NBC (46) rounded out the top four.

The 2021 Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 19 with host Cedric the Entertainer . The awards show will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount Plus.

Here is a rundown of some of the big 2021 Emmy nominations. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com.

Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish, ABC

Cobra Kai, Netflix

Emily in Paris, Netflix

The Flight Attendant, HBO Max

Hacks, HBO Max

The Kominsky Method, Netflix

Pen15, Hulu

Ted Lasso, Apple TV Plus

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Aidy Bryant, SNL

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Cecily Strong, SNL

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, SNL

Bowen Yang, SNL

Outstanding Drama Series

The Boys, Amazon Prime Originals

Bridgerton, Netflix

The Crown, Netflix

The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu

Lovecraft Country, HBO

The Mandalorian, Disney Plus

Pose, FX

This Is Us, NBC

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Josh O'Connor, The Crown

Regé -Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham-Carter, The Crown

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennell, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Limited Series

I May Destroy You, HBO

Mare of Easttown, HBO

The Queen's Gambit Netflix

The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime Originals

WandaVision, Disney Plus

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie

Michaela Cole, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Movie

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series/Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Movie

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton