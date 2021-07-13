2021 Emmy nominations: 'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian,' 'WandaVision' lead pack
"Ted Lasso," "Mare of Easttown" and "The Handmaid's Tale" also scored big with Emmy noms.
The 2021 Emmy nominations, for the 73rd Emmy Awards, have officially been announced. The nominations are recognition for many of the series that helped us all get through the pandemic, with shows like The Crown, WandaVision, The Mandalorian, Ted Lasso, The Queen's Gambit, Mare of Easttown and more scoring big with the TV Academy.
The Crown and The Mandalorian led the field with 24 nominations each, including both earning Outstanding Drama Series nods; The Crown's actors — Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin, Josh O'Connor and more — dominated in the acting category, while The Mandalorian made its bones behind the camera, though Giancarlo Esposito was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama.
The other major players in the drama category included The Boys, Bridgerton, The Handmaid's Tale, Lovecraft Country, Pose and This Is Us.
On the comedy side, Saturday Night Live and Ted Lasso outpaced their fellow nominees. SNL earned 21 total nominations, with five members of its cast (Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson and Bowen Yang) earning Supporting Actress/Actor noms.
Ted Lasso's cast also had a big day, in addition to an Outstanding Comedy Series and Lead Actor (Jason Sudeikis) noms, Ted Lasso dominated the supporting categories with nominations for Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammed, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham. It's a nice feather in the Apple TV Plus series' cap before season two debuts July 23.
Beyond Ted Lasso, the full Outstanding Comedy Series field includes black-ish, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, The Flight Attendant, Hacks, The Kominsky Method and Pen15.
The most competitive category though may be for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, which features five shows that critics and fans gushed over the last year: I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown, The Queen's Gambit, The Underground Railroad and WandaVision.
In case you were wondering, Loki just missed out on qualifying for this year's Emmys and its May 31 cutoff date. Perhaps the god of mischief will similar luck next year.
As clear by the nominations, streaming was also the dominant platform of this year's nominees. HBO/HBO Max led all networks with 130 nominations, while Netflix trailed by just one with 129 of its own. Disney Plus (71) and NBC (46) rounded out the top four.
The 2021 Emmy Awards will take place on Sept. 19 with host Cedric the Entertainer. The awards show will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount Plus.
Here is a rundown of some of the big 2021 Emmy nominations. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com.
Outstanding Comedy Series
black-ish, ABC
Cobra Kai, Netflix
Emily in Paris, Netflix
The Flight Attendant, HBO Max
Hacks, HBO Max
The Kominsky Method, Netflix
Pen15, Hulu
Ted Lasso, Apple TV Plus
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Aidy Bryant, SNL
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Cecily Strong, SNL
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, SNL
Bowen Yang, SNL
Outstanding Drama Series
The Boys, Amazon Prime Originals
Bridgerton, Netflix
The Crown, Netflix
The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu
Lovecraft Country, HBO
The Mandalorian, Disney Plus
Pose, FX
This Is Us, NBC
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor, The Crown
Regé -Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham-Carter, The Crown
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennell, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid's Tale
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Max Minghella, The Handmaid's Tale
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Limited Series
I May Destroy You, HBO
Mare of Easttown, HBO
The Queen's Gambit Netflix
The Underground Railroad, Amazon Prime Originals
WandaVision, Disney Plus
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie
Michaela Cole, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series/Movie
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series/Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Moses Ingram, The Queen's Gambit
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Movie
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen's Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
