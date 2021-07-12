Cedric the Entertainer will host a limited audience at the 7rd Emmy Awards on Sept. 19

The 73rd Emmy Awards will have a limited live audience on hand when the show returns on Sunday, Sept. 19. The awards will be broadcast live on CBS, and also streamed on Paramount Plus.

Cedric the Entertainer, who also stars on the CBS Show The Neighborhood, will host.

"Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards," Cedric the Entertainer said in a press release. "Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year."

Nominations will be announced at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time at Emmys.com in a virtual event.

"Over the past year, television has united us as a community more than ever, bringing vital information and inspiring entertainment to viewers at a critical time in our lives," said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming for CBS. "Now, who better to bring television audiences together to celebrate the industry’s top achievements than our very own King of Comedy, Cedric the Entertainer."

