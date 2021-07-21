Google isn’t just for searching anymore, with Google TV on Chromecast consumers have multiple options to watch live TV and streaming content, including the HBO Max streaming service.

HBO Max is the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service that features more than 10,000 hours of TV and movies, including HBO’s vast library, new and classic Warner Bros. movies, popular TV shows like Friends, Rick & Morty and Sesame Street, specialty channels for Turner Classic Movies and DC, and even its own slate of HBO Max Originals. HBO Max offers two subscription tiers, a $9.99 ad-supported tier and a $14.99 ad-free tier.

For its part, Chromecast with Google TV is a streaming device that can be plugged right into a television that serves as a centralized hub for a viewer’s streaming or live TV services, including HBO Max, and has a handy voice remote to help search content.

Here’s how to get HBO Max on Chromecast with Google TV.

How to watch HBO Max on Google TV

Getting the HBO Max app onto a Chromecast with Google TV is simple enough. You search for “HBO Max” on the device, select the app and then download it. Once it is installed, you launch the app. If you are already subscribed the HBO Max you can plug in your login credentials and start watching. If you are new to HBO Max, you will be able to sign up for it through the Google Play store.

There’s another way to sign up for HBO Max through Chromecast with Google TV. Google announced a new bundle that will let Chromecast with Google TV buyers with a three month subscription to HBO Max for a grand total of $65. However, a consumer must be a new HBO Max user to qualify. This bundle gives the consumer access to the $14.99 subscription tier for HBO Max.

In addition to Chromecast with Google TV, HBO Max can be watched on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Vizio TVs.