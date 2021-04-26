'Halston' on Netflix — cast, release date, trailer and all about the new drama

In Halston you can take a trip into legendary nightclub Studio 54, which was the place to be for glamorous superstars in 1970s hedonistic New York.

It was often frequented by the likes of David Bowie, Diana Ross, Elizabeth Taylor, Liza Minnelli and Andy Warhol, as only the most fashionable and hip were granted entry.

But now Netflix is taking us there too through another Studio 54 regular, the fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick, played by Ewan McGregor. Known simply as "Halston", many credited him with redefining the American fashion industry in the 1970s and 1980s with his minimalist designs. He’d actually risen to international fame, however, after designing the pillbox hat made famous in the early 1960s by First Lady Jackie Kennedy.

"Ewan was the only choice for this," explains executive producer Ryan Murphy on casting the Star Wars and Trainspotting star as Halston. "The thing that Ewan got was that Halston had a vision in his mind of who he wanted to be in life. He was self-created."

Halston will launch worldwide on Netflix from Friday May 14 and all five episodes can be watched as a box set.

Halston — the plot and main characters...

The series follows Ewan Macgregor's Halston as he created a fashion empire that became synonymous with fame and notoriety, while battling to save his most "precious asset" – his brand name – from hostile takeovers.

Famous faces crop up throughout the five-parter so look out for Krysta Rodriguez as Halston’s close friend Liza Minnelli, while Rory Culkin plays future famous film director Joel Schumacher, Rebecca Dayan is jewellery designer Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman plays corporate giant David Mahoney, Gian Franco Rodriguez is window dresser and partygoer Victor Hugo and Vera Farmiga plays party queen Adele (not the British singer!). Tragically, Halston tested positive for HIV in 1988 and died two years from an AIDS-related illness.

"Halston was always a big figure in my mind," says Ryan Murphy. "He was a representation of somebody who had come from humble beginnings and had gone on to do something incredible with his life — and I was always moved by him."

Halston and his Studio 54 crew! (Image credit: Netflix)

Halston cast — Liza Minnelli played by Krysta Rodriguez. (Image credit: Netflix)

Liza Minnelli was a partying pal of Halston's. (Image credit: Netflix)

Halston episode details...

Here's a brief guide to the five episodes of Halston, so far we only have the writing and director credits...

Episode 1: Becoming Halston

Written by Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan and Sharr White. Directed by Daniel Minahan

Episode 2: Versailles

Written by Ian Brennan and Ted Malawer. Directed by Daniel Minahan

Episode 3: The Sweet Smell of Success

Written by Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan and Tim Pinckney & Kristina Woo. Directed by Daniel Minahan

Episode 4: The Party’s Over

Written by Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan and Sharr White. Directed by Daniel Minahan

Episode 5: Critics

Written by Ian Brennan & Ryan Murphy and Ted Malawer. Directed by Daniel Minahan

Is there a Halston trailer?

Netflix haven't released a trailer for Halston just yet, but given the impending release date for May 14 we're sure there'll be one soon, and we'll post right here! In the meantime there's a trailer for a CNN documentary in 2019 about the life of Halston to give you a flavour of the real man. Look out for contributions from Liza Minnelli and Cher...