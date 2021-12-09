One of the biggest TV stars of all time is getting her big screen moment, as the iconic Lucille Ball is the subject of the new biopic Being the Ricardos from Aaron Sorkin and starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem. Releasing on Dec. 10, we have all the info you need to know on how to watch Being the Ricardos.

Even if you’re too young to have ever watched an episode of I Love Lucy, Lucille Ball’s iconic persona is still likely familiar to you. With Being the Ricardos, fans can get a look at Lucy, her husband Desi Arnaz and how they built one of the landmark TV sitcoms.

Kidman stars as Lucy with Bardem as Desi, while they are joined by Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons, Ali Shawkat, Jake Lacy and Tony Hale.

Here’s what you need to know on how to watch Being the Ricardos, including when it is coming to streaming.

How to watch ‘Being the Ricardos’

U.S. audiences will get their choice on how to watch Being the Ricardos, as the movie is getting both an exclusive theatrical run starting Dec. 10 before it makes its way to streaming just a couple of weeks later (international audiences will be able to watch the movie when it debuts on streaming).

When Being the Ricardos releases, movie fans can check sites like Fandango or go directly to their local movie theater’s website to see where and when the movie is playing. Once that is figured out, either purchase your tickets in advance online or grab them when you arrive at the theater.

Nervous that movie trips are too expensive? Look into movie theater subscription deals, which offer discounted prices, flat monthly rates and other promotions.

Also, if you are planning to head to the movie theater to watch Being the Ricardos, please be aware of your local mask/vaccine guidelines to ensure you and everyone else has a safe and enjoyable experience.

When is ‘Being the Ricardos’ streaming?

Being the Ricardos is already set to begin streaming on Dec. 21 via Amazon Prime Video. As an Amazon Prime original movie, all Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to watch Being the Ricardos at no additional cost.

In case you were wondering, episodes of I Love Lucy are also available to stream right now on either Hulu, Paramount Plus or Amazon Prime Video.