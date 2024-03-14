Kinds of Kindness: release date, cast and everything we know about the Emma Stone movie

Following the critical, box office and award success of Poor Things, Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos are very quickly putting out their next collaboration, Kinds of Kindness. The duo's past work together immediately shoots Kinds of Kindness to the top of most anticipated 2024 new movie lists.

In addition to Poor Things, which won four awards at the 2024 Oscars, including Best Actress for Stone, she and Lanthimos previously worked together on The Favourite, another critically-acclaimed and much awarded movie. These two definitely have something that brings the best out in each other, which makes their third movie together an incredibly exciting prospect.

Find out everything we know about Kinds of Kindness right now below, from how soon we are going to be able to watch it to who else is starring alongside Stone.

Kinds of Kindness has been given a June 21 release by Searchlight Pictures. It is unclear at this time if this is just for the US or if it is a global release date.

With that release date, Kinds of Kindness arrives in movie theaters just a little more than seven months after Poor Things was first released (here's how to watch Poor Things right now). It's a surprisingly quick turnaround, but a delightful one that gives us a new movie from one of the current masters of the medium.

It also makes June 21 a potentially very busy weekend at the movies, as The Bikeriders, It Ends With Us, Firebrand and Thelma all are currently slated to be released in some capacity (limited or wide) on that date.

Kinds of Kindness cast

Emma Stone leads the ensemble of Kinds of Kindness, again her third movie with Lanthimos. In addition to her work with the Poor Things director, Stone is a two-time Oscar-winner best known for La La Land, Cruella, Birdman, Easy A and, more recently, the TV series The Curse. As of right now we have no information on the character that Stone is playing in Kinds of Kindness.

That goes for the rest of the cast too, but what a cast that has been assembled for the movie. Poor Things alums Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley are set to appear in the movie, as are Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon), Hong Chau (The Whale), Joe Alwyn (Catherine Called Birdy), Mamoudou Athie (Elemental) and Hunter Schafer (Euphoria).

Kinds of Kindness plot

Plot details for Kinds of Kindness are currently under wraps, but we know that the movie is an original script written by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou and that it is being described as an anthology movie.

The two previously worked together, co-writing the scripts for The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Lobster, Alps and Dogtooth.

Kinds of Kindness trailer

There is no trailer for Kinds of Kindness right now, but one becomes available online we'll share it here.

Yorgos Lanthimos movies

Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos has become one of the most exciting directors working today, crafting wonderfully weird worlds that entertain and are rich in meaning. Here is a look at all of the feature-length movies that Lanthimos has directed in his career:

My Best Friend (2001)

Kinetta (2005)

Dogtooth (2009)

Alps (2011)

The Lobster (2015)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

The Favourite (2018)

Poor Things (2023)