Showtime's The Curse: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the TV show

The Curse is quite the star-studded affair, as the likes of Emma Stone, Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder are teaming up with A24 for an all new series on Showtime. It makes for quite the addition to the fall TV lineup.

A24 may be more known for its movies, but the indie studio has already had a number of TV successes, including Euphoria, Irma Vep, Beef and others. Could The Curse be the next big hit for A24 and Showtime?

Before we find out if that’s the case though, here is everything that you need to know about The Curse.

The Curse is first going to premiere on Friday, November 10, for select Paramount Plus subscribers before it makes its official TV debut on Sunday, November 12, at 10 pm ET/PT for US viewers.

Paramount Plus subscribers in Canada will get the show on November 10, while for those in the UK and other international markets it premieres on November 11.

Early reactions on The Curse will come sooner than that, as the first three episodes of the series are going to be shown as part of the New York Film Festival on October 12.

The Curse plot

Co-created and written by Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder, here is the synopsis for The Curse:

"The Curse is a genre-bending series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show."

In addition to writing the series, Safdie and Fielder are executive producing the series, as is Stone. Fielder is also the director.

The Curse cast

In addition to all their work behind the scenes, the trio of Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie are also the leading cast members for The Curse.

Stone is an Oscar-winning actress best known for La La Land, Cruella and Easy A, among many others. She also has a new movie coming out in 2023, Poor Things. Stone's last TV starring role was in the limited series Maniac.

Fielder has become a comedy icon with his bizarrely offbeat shows that include The Rehearsal and Nathan for You. He also starred in movies like Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and The Disaster Artist.

Safdie has already had himself a big 2023, appearing in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret and Oppenheimer ahead of The Curse. Previously Safdie was known for his roles in Licorice Pizza and Good Time, which he also co-directed with his brother Josh Safdie (who is himself an executive producer on The Curse).

Additional members of the cast include Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips), Emmy nominee Corbin Bernsen (LA Law) and Constance Shulman (Orange Is the New Black).

The Curse trailer

There is no trailer for The Curse right now. When one becomes available we'll add it here.

How to watch The Curse

US audiences wanting to watch The Curse have a couple of options to do so. If you have a cable or live TV streaming service that carries Showtime (i.e., Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV) you can watch it when it airs live on TV. If you prefere streaming, you are going to need a Paramount Plus with Showtime subscription, which not only will allow you to watch the show on-demand, but also a couple days early.

For those outside of the US wanting to watch The Curse, you just need to subscribe to Paramount Plus.